After a long senior year that was unlike any other, graduates from the class of 2021 from all three high schools in Logan County walked across the stage last Thursday to accept their diplomas.
For the first time in recent memory, all three high schools in Logan County held their graduation commencement ceremonies on the same day. The first graduation was Man High School at 1 p.m.
Like last year, Man High’s graduation ceremony was held on the George A. Queen Memorial Field, which allowed more guests to attend under COVID-19 protocols that are still in place. Unfortunately, weather did not cooperate and rain poured down heavily for a significant portion of the graduation ceremony.
That did not stop the event form proceeding as planned, however. Graduates and guests weathered the rain with umbrellas, and school officials set up tents on the stage.
Around 78 graduates marched in the ceremony.
Logan High School was the second school to host its graduation, starting at 4 p.m. Unlike the other two schools, Logan opted to stick to tradition this year by holding its graduation in the Logan Memorial Fieldhouse/Willie Akers Arena, which was large enough to accommodate eight tickets per graduate under current guidelines.
This year’s graduates and attendees were treated to an acoustic performance of a song titled “The Wildcat Will Always Be,” written and performed by one of the graduates, Brayden Williamson.
A total of 140 graduates from the Logan High School Class of 2021 were awarded their diplomas.
The final graduation of the day was Chapmanville Regional High School. By the time that ceremony rolled around at 7 p.m., rain from earlier in the day had transitioned into a pleasantly sunny evening at the Chapmanville football field.
A total of 158 graduates from CRHS were awarded their diplomas this year, greeter by Principal Eric Ellis, who gave each graduate a quick fist bump before sending them on their way.
