Sept. 17 is annually designated as Constitution Day in the United States. To mark the occasion, Logan County Schools enlisted the help of a local legal expert to discuss the law of the land with students.
Rob Kuenzel, an attorney based in Chapmanville, traveled to each of the three high schools in Logan County on Tuesday, Sept. 17, where he spoke with students in civics, government and AP history classes. The program was part of a yearly mandated instructional day on the U.S. Constitution for all schools receiving federal funding, which was a law passed in 2005 as part of an appropriations bill introduced by late West Virginia Sen. Robert C. Byrd.
“He valued the Constitution and the rights that it protected so much that he wanted it taught regularly in the public schools,” Kuenzel said. “As a part of the process by being a lawyer, I just had a desire through public service to give back and to go out to the schools, and the (Logan County) Board of Education was gracious enough to allow us to do that and go out to the three public high schools on Constitution Day and speak to them about that.”
Kuenzel reached out to the Logan County Board of Education to express interest in doing the program and, thanks to Secondary Schools Director Jason Browning, he was able to make it happen.
“It was something I had a desire to do,” Kuenzel said. “The Constitution is important to me and my work and so I reached out to the Board of Education — specifically Mr. Browning at first — and he had us hooked up with the BOE to where we got them on board.”
Kuenzel spoke to the students about the importance of the historical and powerful document and outlined exactly what freedoms it does and does not protect and how they are protected.
“I’m hopeful that it gives them a greater appreciation of the rights we have as United States citizens have and I’m hopeful that it gets them more involved, whether it be through running for office or just advocating for candidates or standing up for their rights, whether it be freedom of speech rights, religious rights or rights against unlawful government overreach.”
This year marked the first time Kuenzel has spoken to all three high schools on Constitution Day. Two years ago, he spoke with students at Chapmanville Regional High School.