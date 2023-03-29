Crews from PRIDE Community Services work to clean up the aftermath of damaging winds Saturday afternoon. In the background is the PRIDE Head Start Center, showing the roof ripped off from the high winds.
LOGAN — High winds on Saturday caused structural damage to at least two buildings in the Logan area.
The most significant happened on the east end of Stratton Street, where the wind gusts were powerful enough to rip the roof off the Head Start Center of PRIDE Community Services. Crews from the City of Logan subsequently closed the road for a period of time to remove the debris, which landed in both the PRIDE parking lot and in the middle of the road.
PRIDE’s own crews later finished off the cleanup in their parking lot.
PRIDE announced Sunday that the Head Start Center will be closed this week due to the damages sustained. The Center will remain closed next week in observance of spring break.
No injuries were reported, but the roofing material did land on several PRIDE vehicles in the parking lot and on at least one vehicle parked on the street. The timestamp from security footage depicting the incident shows that it happened around 2:21 p.m.
Further down Stratton Street in downtown Logan, the winds were strong enough to blow out a windowpane in the old five-story apartment building near B&B Loans.
No injuries were reported in that incident either, and the city fire department responded quickly to clean up the aftermath.
Saturday’s wind gusts were reported to be upward of 40-50 mph. The wind also resulted in widespread power outages throughout the state, with AEP reporting at least 125 customers without service at 8 p.m. on Saturday.