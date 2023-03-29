Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — High winds on Saturday caused structural damage to at least two buildings in the Logan area.

The most significant happened on the east end of Stratton Street, where the wind gusts were powerful enough to rip the roof off the Head Start Center of PRIDE Community Services. Crews from the City of Logan subsequently closed the road for a period of time to remove the debris, which landed in both the PRIDE parking lot and in the middle of the road.

