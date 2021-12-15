LOGAN — If you’ve driven through downtown Logan recently, you’ve probably noticed a big difference in how the historic Coalfield Jamboree looks.
For the past two years or so, the original marquee of the historic theater on Main Street had been slowly deteriorating, with tiles falling onto the concrete below, and wiring exposed as a result. However, with the help of several monetary efforts recently, the marquee has been fully restored to its original condition.
“It was ready to fall,” said Jackie Tomblin, the building’s owner. “It was dangerous out there, and we had to have that fixed. It looks great now.”
The cost to fix the marquee was around $24,000, according to Tomblin. Other repairs have also been done recently at the classic art deco structure, including the replacement of its original boiler system at $69,000 — the cost of which is still pending — the repair of a roof leak and upgrades to the bathrooms and overall water system.
Other imminent repairs needed are the replacement of the curtains, which will cost roughly $18,900, Tomblin said. She noted that the curtains have been in the facility since its remodeling into a performance theater in 1997 and were already being used at the time they were installed.
Additionally, Tomblin said the theater needs a new ice machine, which will cost between $1,500-2,000. She said the lack of shows, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past nearly two years, has dampened the revenue needed to do the necessary repairs and replacements as well as the everyday costs like electric and water.
“I’m carrying ice every time we have a show,” Tomblin said. “It’s just little things like that, you know, that need daily help. When you have a show, you can’t carry ice every time, and that’s what we’ve been doing for the last two years now. We just haven’t had a show or anything. We don’t have any money coming in.”
On Thursday, Dec. 9, a private invitation-only concert was held inside the Coalfield Jamboree as a fundraiser for the repairs. The concert included performances of Christmas music by Roger Bryant, Brayden Williamson, Kaitlin Boytek and “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
The fundraiser was primarily held by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and, according to its director Debrina Williams, $16,428 was raised from the event.
“It was an event specifically to kick off a capital campaign to make people aware that there is a need to keep that wonderful theater open,” Williams said, “and so the Logan County Chamber of Commerce wanted to help the Coalfield Jamboree and so we did showcase that event for the evening and asked particular performers to come and grace the stage and they did. It was quite a fun evening. We will do some more things in 2022, but we just wanted to get it kicked off before the year ended.”
Anyone who would like to donate to the campaign can make a check out to the Coalfield Jamboree and earmark it specifically for the repairs.
The City of Logan also has been busy with efforts to restore the theater. During the past year, Mayor Serafino Nolletti has made numerous statements at council meetings regarding the venue. Several months ago, city clerk and grant facilitator Amber Miller-Belcher applied for a state grant through the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
According to Miller-Belcher, that grant will cover $20,000 of the cost to restore the marquee. She said the grant award was also given with support from the offices of Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).
Two other grants — a federal grant with the assistance of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and a state community participation grant with the assistance of state Sens. Ron Stollings (D — Boone) and Rupie Phillips (R — Logan) — have also been applied for by the city. Additionally, the city donated $1,000 to the Coalfield Jamboree from its Home Rule tax revenue.
The Coalfield Jamboree was originally the Logan Theater, which opened in 1938 and was the first theater in West Virginia to be air-conditioned. In the 1990s, Jackie Tomblin’s late husband, Tom Rose Tomblin, had the theater renovated from a cinema to a performance theater, a role which it has served since opening in 1997 under the name Coalfield Jamboree.
“Tom Rose Tomblin was a dear friend to me, and his family, especially his wife Jackie, are devoted to the preservation of this historic theater,” Miller-Belcher said. “It means so much to the City of Logan, and when Mayor Serafino Nolletti came to me to get a plan in action, I knew we had to step up to the plate. I am proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish.”