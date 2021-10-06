From left, Alvis Porter Jr., Logan County administrator; Joyce Robertson, author of the “Mamie” play; Keith Davis; Josh Butcher, Logan County circuit judge; Margitta Mazzocchi, West Virginia House of Delegates, District 24 (R); Danny Godby, Logan County commissioner; Christy Bailey, executive director of the National Coal Heritage Area Authority; Diana Barnette, Logan County commissioner; Danny Ellis, Logan County commissioner; Debrina Williams, executive director of the Hatfield & McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau; Chris Zeto, Hatfield-McCoy Trail System; Jeff Lusk, Hatfield-McCoy Trail System.
LOGAN — New signage dedicated to Mamie Thurman, the Logan County woman whose 1932 murder still captivates people to this day, was unveiled Monday at the Country Roads Byway Visitor Center on W.Va. 73 near the Fountain Place Mall.
Logan County commissioners along with officials from the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, the National Coal Heritage Area Authority, the Hatfield & McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau, Logan County Circuit Judge Josh Butcher and West Virginia House of Delegates member Margitta Mazzocchi (R-Logan, District 24) attended the unveiling.
Debrina Williams, executive director of both the CVB and the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, said the signage pays homage to the area’s heritage.
“With tourism, there’s so many different aspects,” Williams said. “Of course, our claim to fame is the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System … it has brought so many different visitors to our area, but there’s another piece also, and it’s the heritage piece. People come in and they want to know about your history — what you can tell them and what happened here so many years ago, so the signage today is about the heritage piece of tourism.”
Christy Bailey, executive director of the National Coal Heritage Area Authority, explained that the sign was provided by the William C. Pomeroy Foundation through one of their historic marker programs known as Legends and Lore. The William C. Pomeroy Foundation partners with the West Virginia Humanities Council, and the new Mamie sign is the third to be installed in the National Coal Heritage Area Authority’s coverage area, the other two being in Matewan for Sid Hatfield and in Pratt for Mother Jones.
Joyce Robertson, who wrote a play about Mamie Thurman which was performed by The Aracoma Story Inc. in 2015 and 2019, also spoke at the event.