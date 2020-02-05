PECKS MILL — Two men were put behind bars after a hit-and-run incident reportedly yielded meth, heroin, pills, cash and loaded firearms.
According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, deputies Bryan Ratliff and Johnny Morrison responded to a reported hit-and-run accident dispatched by Logan County 911. After speaking with the victim of the accident, the suspect vehicle was located at the residence of Calvin Dwayne Hurley, 61 — one of the two accused — in Pecks Mill.
When they approached the front door of the residence, deputies say they observed Hurley seated just inside the doorway stuffing a clear baggie into the chair in which he was sitting. Police located another man, David Lee Bumgarner, 56, in the house.
Bumgarner reportedly said he was on home confinement and gave consent to search. Deputies say they located two loaded firearms, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and heroin, numerous pills, scales and $1,270 in cash.
Hurley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver meth/heroin, and Bumgarner has been charged with person prohibited from possessing a firearm. Police say additional charges may be pending.
Both men were taken to Southwestern Regional Jail. The West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority lists Bumgarner’s bail information as “no bond,” while no information is available for Hurley.