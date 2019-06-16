By AMANDA LARCH
HD Media
HUNTINGTON - Paint- and food-stained hands were commonplace Friday night as the Huntington Museum of Art celebrated the opening of a new exhibit with a steamroller print demonstration and food trucks.
Artists steamrolled prints of their work while those in attendance ate tasty treats, and the prints, inspired by Andy Warhol's famous Campbell's Soup Can pieces, represented Huntington and were "Appalachian flavored."
"We have multiple influences from our areas," George Lanham, museum educator and one of the demonstrating artists, said. "The word Huntington (in the print) is based off a mural with Huntington Wholesale Furniture that's downtown; that's a very old mural. We've got the Huntington city symbol in the middle, which used to be the Campbell's Soup emblem. Instead of it being cream of something soup, we've gone with the Appalachian heritage to tie that in."
The idea to use a steamroller was inspired by Marshall University printmaking students who also use the technique in their art, said Blake Stephens, a teaching artist at the museum.
HMA's new exhibit is titled "The Richard C. von Hess Foundation Presents: 20th Century American Masters" and features many mediums, including print, glass and sculpture. All the pieces are part of HMA's permanent collection. Though the exhibit officially opens at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, attendees at the event Friday were allowed to visit it free of charge as a sneak peek. The steamroll demonstration will also continue Saturday as part of Saturday KidsArt from 1 to 3 p.m.
"I've always wanted to see how they do these kinds of prints," Leslie Petteys, a community member who often attends events at HMA, said. "I mean any kind of print or lithographs - I've never quite understood it. And so that's why I'm really excited. You can see the different textures. The foam gave one texture. The cardboard gives a different texture. It's just so cool, and I love the fact that we have an Appalachian Andy Warhol can. I think that's super."
Lanham said the prints produced at the event are not going to be sold; rather, they will be given away as gifts to the von Hess Foundation, the Robert C. Byrd Institute and Huntington Wholesale Furniture, though they are not yet aware the iconic mural was used in the print.
Lanham also said it was a collaborative effort for the design of the prints.
"It's like a combined thing to honor our Appalachian area," he said. "And we ran into issues where people were like, 'Well, what does that soup even taste like?' Appalachians are very diligent people; we are warm, we make sure people are fed and we're hardworking folks. And that's kind of where this comes from. And if we really are looking for a flavor, one of the folks who works here coined it as, 'It's probably pepperoni rolls and ramps.'"