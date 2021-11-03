LOGAN — Even on the day after Halloween, children and parents in the Logan community got to enjoy an evening of Halloween festivities during the city’s fifth annual Hocus Pocus Festival.
Originally scheduled for Saturday night, city officials decided to postpone this year’s festival to Monday due to rain. The change proved to be a successful one as hundreds of children and parents packed the streets of Logan to enjoy an evening of trunk-or-treating, a magic show, rock climbing, hayrides and food vendors.
The Hocus Pocus Festival is the City of Logan’s third festival of the year sanctioned by the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals. This year marked the fifth year the city has held it, although a smaller, non-sanctioned Halloween event was held in previous years.
Twenty-five trunk-or-treat participants from local businesses, individuals, city festival queens and sport teams were set up around the Honaker Funeral Home lot giving out candy and other treats. Mayor Serafino Nolletti dressed up as a 1980s glam rocker and gave out candy as well along with city council members.
The Sanderson Sisters entertained the crowd as the Hocus Pocus Witches, and Kevin Lyons provided a magic show in front of the West Virginia State Building. Karaoke and music were provided all night by DJ Sam Rose, and a rock climbing wall and gold rush sifting adventure was provided by Greg Holden.
Representing the festival this year as queen was Isabella Propst, a 15-year-old sophomore at Logan High School.
New to this year’s festival was a petting zoo and horse and carriage rides that took riders to the Logan Woman’s Club’s Pumpkin House just a few blocks up Main Street. Both of those attractions were provided by Jack Baisden of Four Seasons Country Store.
Long lines of people also waited to enjoy a hayride, which was also provided by Baisden. The hayrides took riders on a trailer full of hay around the Pumpkin House and back through downtown.
More than 7,000 pieces of candy and 500 boxes of crayons were given out Monday evening, according to city clerk Amber Miller-Belcher. Mayor Nolletti said the festival turned out to be a very successful one despite the call to move it to the day after Halloween.
“We knew it was after Halloween, so we really didn’t know what to expect,” Nolletti said, “but it seemed like the streets were filled up. The magic show had a ton of people. The food vendors did great. The petting zoo was a hit. The rock wall guy did great. It was just a great atmosphere to see everybody out in town having a good time and the kids getting more candy. They’ll be on a sugar high for the rest of the year — probably until next year!”
