A new book authored by a native of the former Holden 22 coal camp highlights several lighthouses around the eastern United States, including one in West Virginia.
Titled “Caesar’s Lighthouse Adventures,” the book is a children’s historical fiction book that tells the factual stories of 12 lighthouses through the eyes and experiences of two dogs named Caesar and Izzy. The book was authored by Patricia Bodo Sazy, who grew up in the Holden 22 coal camp and graduated from Logan High School in 1962.
Sazy, now retired and living in Louisville, Kentucky, wrote the book off of her own experiences traveling and seeing lighthouses. She said she always had a love for lighthouses, which she picked up from her father. She also noted her parents’ immigration from Hungary as an inspiration for that love.
“I got it from my father who was a coal miner,” Sazy said. “He said, ‘We give you light, so you can see,’ and also he said the importance of light in the mines — if you didn’t have a light on, you couldn’t see where you were going. He emphasized lights all the time in our home, but I was always fascinated by lighthouses, and my parents came over (from Hungary) and saw the Statue of Liberty — which was a lighthouse then but now it’s not — and I ended up touring all these, and my office is full of lighthouses.”
The book features several other dogs aside from the main characters. All of the dogs featured in the book were actual dogs, and their biographies and photos are included inside. One of the main characters, Caesar, for example, was a dog owned by Sazy and her husband, Mike, from 2003-2014, and two of the dogs were greeters at the Summersville Lake lighthouse.
“There’s five dogs in there, and they all have credits in the book — their picture and they’re all from real families,” Sazy said.
The book was illustrated by visual artist Martha Denise (White) Vickers, who is originally from Charleston. A graduate of Marshall University, Vickers also currently lives in Louisville, Kentucky.
The book was published in December 2021 by My Book Press, which is owned and operated by award-winning Logan County author Michael Collins (pen name Michael Knost). Marketing is being done by Allen Media Strategies, owned by Logan native Burke Allen.
According to Sazy, a website to purchase the book is under construction. Copies of the book are available to read at the Chapmanville Public Library, the Logan Area Public Library and the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, and it’s on sale inside the gift shops of each lighthouse featured in the book and Carmichael’s Bookstore in Louisville.
Sazy may also be emailed at pmsazy@gmail.com.
“I’m very proud of the book,” Sazy said. “It’s my first book. I’ve had good compliments. I have written a lot of stuff to get awards and things, but this is my first book. I’m a budding new author. It may be my last, but I wanted it to have some historical value, and what makes it historical, each one of these lighthouses are still there, and I’m hoping I’m promoting Summersville Lake. It’s a beautiful resort up there.”
Prior to her retirement in 2004, Sazy was a librarian at Logan East Junior High School for 13 years and was the medical library media specialist at Logan General Hospital. When she moved to Louisville, she became the library media specialist and technology coordinator at Butler Traditional High School.
Sazy also owns a health and massage/medical therapy business and served on the Kentucky massage therapy board for three years, which led her to being hired as a consultant for a body and massage worker at the state level.
Sazy has a master’s degree in library science and communication media from Marshall University.
The 12 lighthouses featured in the book are Summersville Lake, Mt. Nebo, West Virginia; the Statue of Liberty, New York; Jeffrey’s Hook, New York City; Sandy Hook, New Jersey; Boston Light, Massachusetts; Old Cape Henry, Fort Story, Virginia; Cape Hatteras, North Carolina; Ocracoke, North Carolina; Amelia, Florida; Cape Canaveral, Florida; and Lighthouse Landing, Kentucky.