Two schools from Logan County have been selected to attend the annual Model Schools Conference — which is hosted in Orlando, Florida, by the International Center for Leadership in Education — in June.
According to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology’s website, schools selected for the conference are ones that demonstrate rapid improvement in several areas such as student achievement, shifting the school culture for achievement of all students and schools that work through challenging odds like high poverty rates and homelessness.
The two schools in Logan County who were selected are Holden Elementary and Logan Middle. On Monday, both schools celebrated the achievement with their students and staff.
At Holden, the student body was brought into the school’s cafeteria, where the staff made their way down a red carpet in front of the students. Principal Tish Marcum then made the announcement to the ecstatic young crowd, and she was followed in remarks by Logan County Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas
“It puts us on the map,” Marcum said. “It even puts Logan County on the map that we are going to present at a national conference. I can’t say how proud of my school I am, I mean, my staff, my students, everyone goes above and beyond. It’s because of them that we have received this honor.”
At Logan Middle, students were brought into the gymnasium, where Principal Brian Atkinson first recognized the school’s Math Field Day and county Spelling Bee winners. Atkinson then made the big announcement.
“Today, it is my high honor and privilege to announce to you, staff and students, Mrs. Lucas, Mrs. (Darlene-Dingess) Adkins, and distinguished guests that Logan Middle School has been selected as one of the best,” Atkinson said. “We are now, for the first time, a national model middle school.”
Atkinson explained the significance of the title.
“This means a lot. It’s something to be excited about because the eyes of the nation are on you,” Atkinson said. “They want to know how we did it. They want to know what your teachers did and what you have done. Our following has went from 1,500 to over 20,000 nationwide, all looking at Logan Middle School to everything that’s being done right here.”
Logan Regional Medical Center CEO David Brash was introduced as a community partner of school.
“On behalf of our organization, Logan Regional Medical Center, we have been very proud to be a community sponsor of our schools and specifically Logan Middle School,” Brash said. “It is an honor to be here with you guys today as you are notified of this honor and just on behalf of our Logan Regional Medical Center team, we want to extend our congratulations to the faculty and the students here at Logan Middle School — and to the administration — for such an achievement. You’re making us proud across the nation, and we appreciate everything you’re doing, so congratulations from Logan Regional Medical Center.”
The Model Schools Conference will be held at the Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida, from June 26-29.