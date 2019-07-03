Logan Banner
HOLDEN A Logan County man is behind bars with a hefty bond following a significant drug charge.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Terrindez Xsidrick Bryant, 34, of Holden, delivered approximately 28 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine to another individual on June 25 in exchange for $250.
Methamphetamine is a schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance.
Bryant is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arraigned on a $100,000 10% cash bond and is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.