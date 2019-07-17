HOLDEN -- A burglary complaint from a husband and wife resulted in the arrest of a Holden man in June.
On June 13, Cpl. Derrick Miller with the Logan County Sheriff's Department responded to a home at Copperas Fork Road in the Holden area. According to a criminal complaint, he was met by the homeowner, who said he and his wife had not been home since June 11. When he returned to his residence on June 13, he noticed someone had broken the lock off of his garage door.
The man noticed that a red Toro lawnmower valued around $50, a white microwave valued around $20 and a box full of different movie DVDs were stolen from the garage.
Nearly two weeks later, on June 26, Miller conducted a follow-up investigation and located a suspect, Gregory Dale Copley, 48, of Holden. Copley reportedly lives beside the burglary victim.
When questioned, Copley gave a full audio confession of the crime and how he committed it, along with what he did with the stolen items. He reportedly said he took a claw hammer and broke into the victim's garage, stole the items and took them to his own garage until he was able to take them to W.Va. 44 to the Coalfield Trading Post to sell them.
Copley said he sold the items for $95.
Copley was charged with nighttime burglary. He was arraigned on a $20,000 bond and is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.