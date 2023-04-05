LOGAN — A Holden resident addressed the Logan County Commission Monday over what she said is a trash problem in her neighborhood.
Celestial Day told commissioners that for the past three years, she, along with other residents in her neighborhood at Holden, has been dealing with a trash issue that involves illegal dumping. She provided commissioners with what she described as “pretty disturbing” photographs of the situation.
“What I would like to know — and my husband is here with me — is how can we resolve this?” Day asked. “You know, we live in this community, and it’s just being trashed. I enjoy my home, but to enjoy my home with my family, we have rats. We have bugs in the summertime that consume you. You can’t be outside, and so I’m here to get some help from the commission to see what can be done.”
Commission President Diana Barnette, who also resides in the Holden area and operates a business there, said she drove by Day’s house after Day made an initial complaint to the commission last month. Barnette said the county’s code enforcement officer, Ray Perry, has visited one of Day’s neighbors numerous times before, but noted that the trash problem is coming from more than just one individual.
“I took it upon myself to go see if I could find where you live and there’s not just one,” Barnette said, “so it was really hard for me to determine which one, because there was more than one home in that area that should be cited for public dumping.”
Barnette said Perry went back to the neighborhood last week and gave a neighbor a citation. She added that the individual appeared in Logan County Magistrate Court and was given 30 days to clean the property up. Speaking on her own personal opinion, Barnette said she would like to see harsher penalties handed out.
“I myself would like to see the magistrates just automatically fine them and not give them the opportunity to clean it up,” Barnette said. “I know that may sound harsh, but what happens is they clean it up, they bring in a ticket showing they cleaned that mess up, and then they start right back and do it again. Now, I understand their point — our end goal is to have them clean up their mess and never have them do it again. We don’t really want their money. We just want them to clean up their mess and stop trashing up the place, but it doesn’t happen, and if there are no consequences for their actions, they’re not going to change.”
Barnette promised Day that she would keep an eye on the situation herself. She asked Day to provide the commission with another update in 30 days.