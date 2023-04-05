Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — A Holden resident addressed the Logan County Commission Monday over what she said is a trash problem in her neighborhood.

Celestial Day told commissioners that for the past three years, she, along with other residents in her neighborhood at Holden, has been dealing with a trash issue that involves illegal dumping. She provided commissioners with what she described as “pretty disturbing” photographs of the situation.

