Following multiple tests, no methane gas was detected inside Holden Central Elementary School officials said Monday. Students returned to the building Tuesday after being away 13 days.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

HOLDEN — After nearly two weeks away from school due to a suspected gas leak, students at Holden Central Elementary School returned to the building on Oct. 25.

According to Holden Central Principal Tish Marcum, students at the school were out of the classroom for 13 days. The reason was due to the discovery of a suspected methane gas leak from the former Island Creek Coal Company Holden 7&8 coal mines in the area, or natural gas from nearby wells.

