HOLDEN — After nearly two weeks away from school due to a suspected gas leak, students at Holden Central Elementary School returned to the building on Oct. 25.
According to Holden Central Principal Tish Marcum, students at the school were out of the classroom for 13 days. The reason was due to the discovery of a suspected methane gas leak from the former Island Creek Coal Company Holden 7&8 coal mines in the area, or natural gas from nearby wells.
On Oct. 24, the school announced via their Facebook page that students would be returning to the building on Tuesday, on regular schedule.
According to the post, Logan County Schools worked with numerous agencies including the West Virginia Department of Education, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), Southern Public Gas Company, Homeland Security, Pinnacle Solutions, Abandoned Mine and Land Department, Public Service Commission, and Logan County Emergency Services on the issue to make sure the building was safe to re-enter.
Multiple tests performed and analyzed on the building over the past week revealed no methane gas inside the building. As a precaution, however, methane and natural gas detectors have been installed throughout the building.
Prior to Monday’s announcement, the school district arranged for Holden Central students and staff to attend Omar Elementary in the interim. That arrangement lasted only one day — Monday.
Monday afternoon, just minutes after the announcement that students and staff can safely return to the building, the Logan County Commission announced an emergency precinct change for the upcoming 2022 election. Voters who previously voted at Holden Central Elementary School will vote at Holden Freewill Baptist Church instead.