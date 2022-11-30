Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Holiday Candlelight House Tour — a 20-year-old tradition for the Tri-State area that has benefited the Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets organization since 2018 — is back after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The tour is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets are $20 before Dec. 4 and $25 at the door on the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased at the following businesses: Sloane Square Gallery at 611 W. 14th St., Bella Consignment Shop, Red Door Home at Eastern Heights, Justice Glass & Supply, Archer’s Flowers, The Wildflower Gallery at the Market and the Cabell-Huntington and Barboursville convention and visitors bureaus.

