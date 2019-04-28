HD Media
WILLIAMSON - To celebrate 100 years of the West Virginia State Police, two local businesses paid homage to the WVSP Williamson Detachment. Williamson Memorial Hospital and C. Christopher Younger Attorney at Law paid for the repair of the old neon sign located at the Williamson Detachment on the corner of Third Avenue and Pike Streets.
Charlie Hatfield, Williamson Mayor and WMH CEO, promoted and arranged for the repair and Unisign Corporation conducted it. According to the WVSP, the sign had not worked in morel than eight years.
"I recall when I was a child that the very same neon sign stood for years at the police barracks' former home, which is now the Mingo County Redevelopment Office," said Hatfield. "The sign is lit every night throughout the whole year, not just seasonally."
In March of 1919, the WVSP was created in an extraordinary session of the legislature, according to West Virginia Metro News. Celebrating its centenary in 2019, the WVSP is the fourth oldest state police organization in the country.
In the early years, the department's field structure consisted of Company A, initially headquartered at Haywood Junction, Harrison County, and Company B at Williamson, Mingo County, according to "A Comprehensive History of the West Virginia State Police" by Merle T. Cole. The companies eventually controlled a total of 31 substations. Department headquarters were located in the state's capital city, Charleston.
"I have had a business in the City of Williamson since 1986, and I have a deep respect for all law enforcement in Mingo County," said Younger. "I think they are often underappreciated, and it was my honor and privilege to contribute to the repairs and lighting of the West Virginia State Police sign for the barracks in the City of Williamson."
"For me personally, the sign is a work of art," added Hatfield. "It's always been a reminder on many trips out of town, the beginning of a long drive on U. S. Route 52 to Bluefield as a first leg to Virginia Beach, and upon return that sign was there to welcome you back home ... it is an icon."