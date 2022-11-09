LOGAN — “They said it wouldn’t last six months” are the words Hot Cup owner Michael Cline likes to often recite when talking about the downtown Logan coffee shop’s early days.
The shop officially opened its doors on Oct. 17, 2011 and 11 years later, it continues to operate strong.
In fact, Cline now even owns the former White and Browning Building that houses Hot Cup and has since renamed it Stark Tower.
Each year since Hot Cup’s inception, Cline has held an extravagant party to mark the establishment’s anniversary. The party, which is invite only, always includes a unique “entrance” for Cline — for example, one year, he arrived in a hearse, another in a limo, and last year on a horse.
Prior to each entrance, a highlight reel of each previous anniversary party entrance, along with other Hot Cup happenings, is shown to the attendees. It’s after the reel that Cline makes his grand appearance.
This year, Cline’s entrance was that of Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter from “The Rocky Horror Show,” a role he portrayed over the summer in the Southern Coalition for the Arts production of the play.
He arrived into the party performing a musical number and dressed completely in the part, alongside others who were dressed in other roles from the show who were also performing the choreographed number.
Following his entrance, Cline instructs the attendees to make their way across the street to the State Building parking lot, where he lights cigars and takes a group photo. Afterward, the group heads back inside for an evening of dancing, unique food, cake, and alcoholic drinks.
Hot Cup is located at 201 Stratton St. in Logan. The spot has served as Hot Cup’s location since 2013, moving at that time from its original location on the corner of Water and Dingess Streets. Cline lives in Stark Tower alongside his girlfriend, Gwendolyn Rainwater, who was dressed Saturday night as Columbia from “Rocky Horror.”