LOGAN — Among the 61 indictments handed down by the Grand Jury in Logan County during their May term is Hot Cup owner Michael Cline, who has been behind bars since February on felony charges of sexual assault and child pornography.
Cline, 48, is listed twice in the list of indictments, which was released by the Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, May 10. Cline is first listed under the docket of Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher on charges of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct — which is the West Virginia code for child pornography — and use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct.
Cline is listed once again under the docket of Circuit Judge Kelly Gilmore Codispoti on those same charges, as well as second degree sexual assault.
Cline, who owned the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan along with the building it was housed in, was arrested Feb. 9 on child pornography and sexual assault charges. One of his charges, a first-degree sexual assault charge listed in a criminal complaint involving an 11-year-old girl in 2001, is not listed in the indictment documents.
Cline has been housed at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond since his arrest over three months ago. Two attempts by him to secure a bond reduction were unsuccessful.
Cline is represented by defense attorney Matthew Hatfield of Hatfield & Hatfield, PLLC in Madison. A trial date for Cline has not yet been listed.
Of the 61 indictments, 37 of them are listed on Butcher’s docket:
- David P. Neece, 61: Shoplifting penalties (third offense)
- Roy Roscoe Williams, 47: Driving while license revoked — DUI
- Marcus Cody Adkins, 38: Destruction of property (two counts); grand larceny (two counts)
- Zachary Curtis Ball, 22: Murder — first and second degree
- Stephen P. Barker, 68: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (two counts); manufacture schedule I and II narcotic (two counts)
- Roy Childs, 42: Unlawful manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts)
- Clifford Edward Chippent, 46: Conspiracy; grand larceny
- Lisa Pauline Chippent, 49: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (three counts); unlawful manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (three counts)
- Michael Dean Cline, 48: Distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct; use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct (filming of minor)
- Linzy Robert Collins, 35: Brandishing deadly weapons, threatening or causing breach of the peace; robbery or attempted robbery (first degree)
- Nathaniel Daniel Craddock, 50: Sexual abuse in the first degree (two counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian to a child (three counts); sexual assault in the first degree
- Ronzell Dwayne Dupree, 52: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401; unlawful manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; persons prohibited from possessing firearms (two counts); transportation of controlled substances into state
- Jimmy Emery, 47: Driving while license revoked — DUI
- Nina Marie Ferrell, 37: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc. (two counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts)
- Kevin Fisher, 40: Receiving or transferring stolen goods
- Leon Griffin, Jr., 29: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401; persons prohibited from possessing firearms; transportation of controlled substances into state; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl
- Chasity Hager, 44: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse
- Cleveland Hammonds, 34: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution
- Gary Lee Jeffrey, 38: Driving while license revoked — DUI
- Traemaine Johnson, 35: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (three counts); unlawful manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (three counts); transportation of controlled substances
- Avante Anthony Jones, 30: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony
- Joshua Justice, 37: Conspiracy; grand larceny
- Amanda Beth Lambert, 40: Unlawful manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts)
- Michael Marcum, 51: Receiving or transferring stolen goods
- James Andre North, 52: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (three counts); manufacture schedule I, II, and III (three counts)
- Donovan Tyrone Riley, 28: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; petit larceny
- Brian Edward Spencer, 33: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401; manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (three counts)
- Kevin Aleczander Thompson, 18: Fleeing from officer (vehicle — reckless indifference)
- Frances Elaine Turner, 43: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (three counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (three counts)
- Misty Dawn Watkins, 47: Embezzlement by misuse of power of attorney or other fiduciary relationship; obtaining money, property, services by false pretenses ($1,000 or more)
- Jonathan Scott Weekley, 34: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; persons prohibited from possessing firearms (felony violence)
- Kenndal Channing White, 31: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401; manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony
- Tiffany Lynn White, 45: Unlawful manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts)
- Jesse D. Williams, 42: First degree arson; willfully, unlawfully and maliciously setting fire on lands
- Randolph Williams, 51: Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (life registration)
- Steven Dwayne Woolum, 44: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; grand larceny
- Jennings Workman, 30: Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child (seven counts); sexual assault in the first degree (seven counts)
The remaining 24 indictments are listed under Gilmore Codispoti’s docket:
- John Roger Adkins, 18: Distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in explicit conduct
- Melvin Lee Berry, 31: Unlawful manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (three counts)
- Malik Trevon Bohanon, 24: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (three counts); unlawful manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (three counts); transportation of controlled substances into state
- Ronald L. Chambers, 57: Unlawful manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Michael Dean Cline, 48: Distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct; sexual assault in the second degree; use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct (filming of minor)
- Justin Scott Dalton, 34: Child abuse resulting in injury; strangulation
- Amanda Michelle Davis, 43: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution
- James Christopher Davis (date of birth incorrectly listed as 2022): Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401; manufacture (schedule I, II, and III)
- Danny Duty, 46: Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (life registration) (two counts)
- Lawrence Farley, 56: Malicious or unlawful assault, battery (wounding) (two counts)
- Deavier Ramone Grant, 24: Possession of a controlled substance; transportation of controlled substances into state
- Tyler Cecil Hall, 29: Driving while license revoked — DUI
- Cleveland Earling Hammonds 34: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl
- Jeffrey Lamont Harris, 34: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (three counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (three counts)
- Richard Lee Kinser, 33: Malicious or unlawful assault, battery (wounding)
- Michael Craig Lafferty, 41: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; destruction of property
- Christopher Brian Lohr, 51: Sexual abuse in the first degree; unlawful restraint
- Chavis Miller, 75: Sexual abuse in the first degree (three counts)
- Mack Avory Osborne, 27: Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle
- John Wayne Payne, Jr., 38: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution
- Zachary Michael Robinson, 28: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse
- Wendy Dawn Spencer, 47: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401; manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony
- Cameron Tomblin, 24: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary)
- Cody Michael Wells (date of birth incorrectly listed as 2023): Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; grand larceny (two counts)