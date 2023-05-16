Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Among the 61 indictments handed down by the Grand Jury in Logan County during their May term is Hot Cup owner Michael Cline, who has been behind bars since February on felony charges of sexual assault and child pornography.

Cline, 48, is listed twice in the list of indictments, which was released by the Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, May 10. Cline is first listed under the docket of Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher on charges of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct — which is the West Virginia code for child pornography — and use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct.

