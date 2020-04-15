With extra time due to a disrupted state election schedule caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Democratic candidates in the 2020 West Virginia House of Delegates District 24 race are continuing to make their case to voters.
District 24, which covers most of Logan County and parts of Boone and Wyoming counties, is currently represented by two Democratic incumbents: Tim Tomblin and Ralph Rodighiero, both of Logan. Tomblin, who was elected to the position in 2018, is seeking another two-year term while Rodighiero is mounting a bid for the West Virginia State Senate District 7 seat.
Running in the Democratic primary with Tomblin are two other candidates: George Howes of Sarah Ann and Susan Shelton Perry of Logan. The top two vote-getters move on to November’s general election to face Republicans Jordan Bridges of Logan and Margitta Mazzocchi of Chapmanville. The top two finishers in the general election win the two District 24 seats.
Tomblin, 53, is the son of Jackie S. Tomblin and the late Tom “Rose” Tomblin, a once prominent and active individual in Logan County. Tomblin holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and management and is self-employed in the real estate and restaurant business, most notably with local franchise Dairy Delight.
He also serves as president of Christmas in the Park and as a board member of the Hatfield-McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Tomblin makes a more conservative case to voters, stating that he has supported pro-life and Second Amendment issues; fought against outside interests and their attacks on teachers, personnel and retirees; supported the elimination of the state income tax on social security; supported a tax credit for volunteer firefighters; supported legislation to aid in the drug epidemic; and supported a study for what needs to be done in the southern West Virginia in light of the coal industry decline.
“We need to continue to support our educational system. Our teachers need to be able to teach our children and have more involvement from our parents,” he said. “We need to improve our roads and other infrastructure, such as clean water and sewer throughout West Virginia.”
Additionally, he said the state needs to partner with private companies to expand and update internet services, as well as supporting the coal industry while simultaneously diversifying the economy to increase the tax base.
Tomblin has received endorsements from the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, United Mine Workers of America, WV Pro-Life, the West Virginia Sheriff Association and the West Virginia AFL-CIO.
Susan Shelton Perry is a retired attorney whose resume includes staff attorney for Appalachian Research and Defense, Perry and Perry Attorneys at Law, family law master, assistant general counsel for the West Virginia Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, commissioner for the West Virginia BCSE, deputy secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and a part-time family court judge. She is a graduate of Marshall University and the West Virginia University College of Law.
Perry, 66, resides in Logan with her husband, Roger, who is also an attorney and a former judge. Locally, she is involved as a member of the Logan Lions Club, a member of the board of directors of the Logan County Child Advocacy Center and a member of the board of directors of Southern Coalition for the Arts.
Perry said she feels she still has much to give back to her community, and has the time to do it.
“I still believe that I have a lot to give back to people here in this area,” Perry said, “and I have the education and the experience and the time to be able to do this because, unlike the other candidates, I’m not trying to balance my delegate duties with a job because I’m retired. So I would do this as my job, because it’s important to have someone represent us and represent us well during those 60 days of the legislative session — but the real job of a delegate continues after those 60 days, because if you don’t stay engaged, you don’t know what your communities need. I would be able to do that easier because I’m retired.”
Perry said she’d like to put her legal experience to use.
“I still have all the knowledge that I had the day that I retired,” she said. “I still read legislation, and I still stay active in consulting with groups about proposed legislation and helping to write proposed legislation, so I’d like to put that to work for the people here.”
Perry said she is in favor of fairness and rights for workers, noting that she knows what it’s like to be at both the bottom and at the top of the employee chain. Her main legislative goals are to reinstate prevailing wage legislation and repeal the right-to-work law.
Perry has received endorsements from the American Federation of Teachers, the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association and Mountain Mamas.
George Howes, 66, of Sarah Ann is a retired Logan County Board of Education bus driver and maintenance worker whose past work history also includes carpentry. Also voicing his support for more conservative political views like pro-life and Second Amendment issues, Howes said his main goals if elected are with the area’s youth.
“I’ve always worked with children and, you know, kids of young ages,” Howes said. “I was a president and coach with the Omar Little League, and I’ve worked with the We Can program for abused children. I’ve always had children in mind as far as their future goes, and I would like to be able to bring things back here for the future of our workforce and these kids and things.”
He said better education is the main key to curbing the area’s drug epidemic.
Howes supports the further promotion of tourism and infrastructure upgrades as a means of economic revitalization. Noting his own involvement years ago with the development of tourism opportunities such as the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, he said the region should have focused on other avenues in the past instead of relying solely on two main industries — coal and timber.
Due to the novel coronavirus, West Virginia’s primary election has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 9, nearly a month after its original date of May 12.