When voters in Logan County go to the polls next week, they will have the choice between two candidates — incumbent Republican Jordan Bridges or Democrat George Howes — in the race for District 33 of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Bridges was first elected in 2020 as a member of House District 24. Following the redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, Bridges is now running in District 33, which encompasses southern Logan County. The winner of the race will assume office Dec. 1.

