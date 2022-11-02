When voters in Logan County go to the polls next week, they will have the choice between two candidates — incumbent Republican Jordan Bridges or Democrat George Howes — in the race for District 33 of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Bridges was first elected in 2020 as a member of House District 24. Following the redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, Bridges is now running in District 33, which encompasses southern Logan County. The winner of the race will assume office Dec. 1.
Jordan Bridges
Incumbent Jordan Bridges, of Logan, ran unopposed in the Republican primary race earlier this year and received 851 votes, which was 100% by default with no write-ins. During his time in the House, he has served on four committees — Agriculture and Natural Resources, Energy and Manufacturing, House Education, and Workforce Development.
He was also selected to serve as vice chair of the select committee on Coalfield Communities.
When asked what he feels his accomplishments in his two years in office are, Bridges cited the passage of anti-abortion bills, being pro-Second Amendment, and pushing to have some of the dangerous roads in the area repaired. Bridges said that his selection to be vice chair of the Coalfield Communities committee allows him to get much-needed financial support to the area.
When asked why he decided to run for another term, Bridges said he feels that his work isn’t finished.
“I feel that there is so much more that I can do for our area,” Bridges said. “I worked hard to get my foot in the door and push to put Logan in the spotlight and show them in Charleston that we matter down here and I believe that with a little more time in office, I will be able to give the people of Logan what we all truly deserve.”
Bridges said his goals for another term, if elected, are fixing infrastructure, working to bring new industries to the area, and working to help clean and make Logan presentable.
“If we work together, we can show Charleston and the world just how beautiful Logan is,” Bridges said. “I would like to work to fund more projects to clear abandoned buildings.”
Bridges is a graduate of Beth Haven Christian School at Omar. His work history includes Coal-Mac, Arch Coal, and Alpha Natural Resources.
George Howes
Like his opponent, Democratic nominee George Howes also ran unopposed in his party’s primary, garnering 630 votes, which was 100% of the vote by default. A resident of Sarah Ann in Logan County, Howes is a retired employee of the Logan County Board of Education and a former member of both the State and County Democratic Executive Committees.
In a previous questionnaire submitted to The Logan Banner, Howes voiced support for eliminating state income taxes, which he said will help bring retirees back home to West Virginia. He added that he supports moving toward a sales tax which is more “equitable.”
Howes said post-mining areas need to be utilized by installing infrastructure for homes and recreation. He said such development could be similar to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
“We need a new vision for our area,” Howes said.
Howes said the EPA must be allowed to protect the state’s waters and other natural resources while also protecting the natural resource extraction industry.
“There is a fine line between protection and extraction, both necessary for jobs,” Howes said.
Regarding the drug epidemic, Howes said the State Legislature needs to stop the medical professional from prescribing millions of opioids to citizens. He said taxpayers are paying out for the actions of the medical profession and pharmaceutical companies.
“Ask who is in the pocket of the pharmaceutical companies,” Howes said. “Look at campaign finance reports.”
On education, Howes said the state needs to “return to the basics of yesterday” and “stop wasting money on ridiculous programs that benefit some bureaucrat.” He said three things could improve education — better salaries to attract good people, rewarding top-notch teachers who resettle in the state, and giving new teachers resettlement fees, or paying additional for teachers in critical needs areas.
In addition to work with the Logan County Board of Education, Howes’ professional history includes the United Auto Workers in Detroit, Michigan and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union. Additionally, he was a founder of the Omar Fire Department.