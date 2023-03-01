Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Mike Pushkin

Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, speaks against House Bill 3042 during Monday's House of Delegates floor session. The bill was approved by the House after two failed attempts to amend by Pushkin.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates approved the third reading of a religious freedom bill Monday that some lawmakers say would provide legal cover to use religion as a defense to discriminate against others.

Lawmakers approved House Bill 3042 by a vote of 86-12, with two delegates absent, after two failed attempts to amend it. The bill now advances to the Senate.

