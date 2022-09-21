LOGAN — During their regular meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Logan County Housing Authority discussed some of their ideas for the old Earling Grade School property.
The property, which houses the dilapidated old school that closed in 1993, was deeded to the county commission by the Logan County Board of Education several years back. The commission, in turn, deeded the property to the Housing Authority for a possible housing development.
During last Wednesday’s meeting, Virginia Lewis, who works for the county as a special consultant on housing projects, said only about five of the property’s 13 acres had actually been deeded to the Authority by the commission. As such, the Authority needs to approach the commission to ask that they deed the remainder of the property.
Lewis also suggested the Housing Authority getting a title opinion on the property.
In the past, the Housing Authority has discussed ideas on what to do with the property, one of which is public housing. During Wednesday’s meeting, Housing Authority President Roger Ramey discussed the idea of auctioning the property off, noting that getting a final deed confirming full ownership would need to be done first.
Member Tom Crosby said the property may need a check on methane levels because it was the site of a former coal mining slate dump before the school was built on it.
In June 2020, the Housing Authority received a letter from Charleston-based real estate agency Goldman Associates, Inc. estimating the cost of demolition for the building to be $95,000. As Ramey noted during Wednesday’s meeting, at least some of the asbestos in the building has been abated in the past, and some of it remains inside the building in sealed bags.
Ramey said the property could be sold “as-is.” Lewis said a contractor would have to test the structure for asbestos if they decide to be the ones to demolish it. Ultimately, the members of the Housing Authority decided to check the status of the deed and then check the asbestos in the building.