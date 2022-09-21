Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Around five of the 13 acres of the old Earling Grade School property is owned by the Logan County Housing Authority.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — During their regular meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Logan County Housing Authority discussed some of their ideas for the old Earling Grade School property.

The property, which houses the dilapidated old school that closed in 1993, was deeded to the county commission by the Logan County Board of Education several years back. The commission, in turn, deeded the property to the Housing Authority for a possible housing development.

