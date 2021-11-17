LOGAN — The Logan County Housing Authority recently discussed the possibility of taking ownership of the old West Logan Grade School after its owner offered to gift it to either them or the town of West Logan.
During the Housing Authority’s regular meeting Wednesday, Nov. 10, board chairman Roger Ramey revealed that the town council of West Logan had signed an intergovernmental agreement with the Authority during their most recent council meeting. The agreement allows the Authority to work on projects within the town.
The discussion of the agreement acted as a segue into the next topic on the agenda: the possible gift of the old West Logan Grade School building from its owner, Dale Carroll. Ramey said Carroll has offered to gift the property to either the Housing Authority or the town of West Logan itself.
The nearly 100-year-old building, which served as the original school for elementary-aged students in West Logan before later becoming a church, is in a more than moderate state of disrepair.
Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette, who was present at the meeting, asked why the Authority would even consider being interested in it.
Ramey responded that the Authority could potentially improve the community if they were to acquire it.
“We are looking at improving our area,” Ramey said. “It is a hazard, it’s an eyesore.”
“But, it’s his responsibility,” Barnette quickly responded.
Logan County’s code enforcement officer Ray Perry said Carroll now lives in Florida, to which Barnette responded, “It’s still his responsibility, no matter where he lives.” Barnette also said the county does not have the money currently to incur demolition costs or to build housing or another project on the site.
“The liability of a large building like that scares the life out of me,” Barnette said.
Ramey pondered refurbishing the building for low-income apartments, but Perry noted that it does not have enough space for green space or parking, a requirement for such a complex. Furthermore, Perry noted that demolition will likely be even more expensive due to asbestos abatement and special liability insurance requirements due to it being a three-story building with a residential neighborhood surrounding it.
Even if some kind of housing were to be put on the lot by the Authority, Ramey said the likelihood of recouping the cost of demolition from rentals alone is unlikely. Perry said some costs could be offset depending on how much salvageable material is found inside of it.
Barnette said she thinks the building does not fit the purpose of the Housing Authority and their time, money and energy should be focused elsewhere. Barnette also said accepting the gift of the building could set a bad precedent of people wanting to gift their dilapidated properties to get rid of them.
“I’m just not one who thinks that people should be allowed to not take care of their property and just say, ‘Here you go, county!’ and act like they’re giving us a big present,” Barnette said. “… I don’t like the fact that people can just walk away from their property and act like … they lived in this county all their lives, made money — lots of money, educated their children free in the public school system — Logan County Board of Education provided a free education for their children, and then they left … took everything and left, and they left their mess, and they say, ‘Here you go, county, clean this up for us. We’re going to do you a favor and give you some property.’ ”
In the end, the members of the Authority and the other county officials in the room decided to further investigate the building’s viability. Several options were discussed, one being the possible hire of a structural engineer to determine if the building is in imminent danger of collapsing. If so, Perry said the situation could be declared an emergency, which would result in a quicker demolition process.