LOGAN — The Logan County Housing Authority declined purchasing the Francis and Lana Kay apartment complexes during their regular session Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The Francis Apartments, located at North Mitchell Heights, and the Lana Kay Apartments, located at Pecks Mill, are both owned by Delana Gore, according to Virginia Lewis, who works for the county as a special consultant for housing projects. Lewis said both complexes are currently on the market and carried an original cost of $1 million for both.
Lewis said she thinks their cost could be negotiated down “substantially,” but an appraiser would have to determine their actual value. Altogether, both complexes contain 42 apartment units.
Lewis said the Lana Kay Apartments would require a good amount of refurbishing to be of any use and adding to that, employees might have to be hired in order to manage it. The Logan County Housing Authority’s current living units, such as the Logan Landing complex on the east end of Logan, have contractors that are hired to manage them.
“Why would Housing (Authority) buy that if we’re going to have to get into the management of apartments?” asked Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette.
Housing Authority board chairman Roger Ramey noted that the Mingo County Housing Authority, which began in 1971, has 31 full-time employees who manage their housing properties.
“If we want to grow, it’s going to come to that point,” Ramey said.
After some discussion, all board members ultimately agreed to pass on purchasing the two properties. All cited a preference for obtaining properties for new construction instead of acquiring already existing ones to rehabilitate and manage.