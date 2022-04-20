LOGAN — The Logan County Housing Authority has prepared a request for low-income housing credits to pave the way for construction of a future housing complex on the property of the old Earling Grade School, according to county housing consultant Virginia Lewis.
The property is currently owned by the Housing Authority and has been discussed as a potential site for low-income housing for quite some time. During the Authority’s most recent regular meeting on Wednesday, April 13, Lewis said the project will cost between $11 and $12 million, with a developer out of Pennsylvania.
“The process is just beginning,” Lewis said. “The Earling property is a 13- to 14-acre piece of property near Man, and we have a private developer who wants to work with the Housing Authority to submit an application under the low-income housing tax credit program — and what that is, is that if they qualify for tax credits, they will be able to get those credits for 10 years and it will generate through investors approximately $12 million for this project.”
Lewis said the Housing Authority is looking to create 36 two- or three-bedroom duplex units on the property.
“It’s housing in the Man area,” said Housing Authority chairman Roger Ramey. “Housing in the Man area brings kids to the Man area.”
The property’s old Earling Grade School, which closed in 1993 and has since been abandoned and dilapidated, has not yet been demolished. Lewis said demolition of that structure is part of what the Housing Authority plans to do with some of its demolition project money.
In June 2020, Goldman Associates Inc., a real estate agency based in Charleston, estimated the cost to demolish the school to be $95,000.