AllTrails and the West Virginia Department of Tourism have joined forces to offer adventure seekers a free, one-year AllTrails Pro membership to experience the Mountain State’s fall colors, vistas and landscapes.
With AllTrails Pro, outdoor lovers will be able to take hiking to another level, with the ability to download offline maps, unlock more map details, bring trails to life with 3D maps, discover brand new trails and more. To claim a free membership, visit wvtourism.com/AllTrails/ and click the “send me my free code” button.
“As the third-most forested state, our forests and mountaintops come alive with hues of red, orange and yellow, creating beautiful views. We’re excited to team up with AllTrails to help travelers discover and explore the incredible fall hiking trails we have,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby.
The partnership generated more than 15,000 participants in its first month alone.{/span}
Posting fall photos on social media encourages travel to West Virginia and the Department of Tourism wants to reward the first 500 people who help lead this charge.
Tag any photos or videos from fall hiking trips with #AlmostHeaven and #AllTrails to be entered to win a West Virginia-branded fanny pack. Posts must come from public accounts to be considered for the giveaway.
How to Win:
Be one of the first 500 people to post your video using #AlmostHeaven and #AllTrails. WV Tourism will send a direct message with a link to the form to enterParticipants should fill out the form.WV Tourism sends a fanny pack to your door.