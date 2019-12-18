MAN — The Logan County Huff Creek Watershed held their annual meeting Thursday, Dec. 12, at Man Middle School to discuss the potential upcoming stream restoration project they have been planning with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
The focus of the meeting was to help local residents understand the many benefits to the community that the stream restoration project would bring.
“With a couple more easement signatures, we can start work on the project and begin restoring the creek banks back to flood level height and installing water breaks much like those installed on Buffalo Creek,” Vice President Russell Brown said. “Once water break installation is complete, we are confident we will be able to get Huff Creek back on the state trout stocking list.”
Board members from both the Huff Creek Watershed and Buffalo Creek Watershed, as well as several members of the Huff Creek community attended. Jennifer Liddle, WV DEP Southern Basin Coordinator, as well as other DEP officials and engineers, attended to field any questions or concerns local residents may have had.