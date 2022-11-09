Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
N1909P23002C.TIF
Buy Now

Hunters can take steps before their big trips to help ensure their health and safety — including heart health.

 Via Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — The American Heart Association is informing hunters on ways to help prevent cardiac and stroke-related deaths while hunting.

Dr. Steven Eschenaur, executive director and health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, suggests planning ahead by charging and taking a phone with you and coordinating with others where you will be and when you plan to return.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Recommended for you