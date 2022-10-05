LOGAN — A Huntington man is behind bars after police say he was caught with fentanyl, cash, and a handgun at the Fountain Place Mall in Logan.
Police made the arrest on Sept. 26, according to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court. City of Logan Patrolman Ryan Allen, the arresting officer, responded to the Zip Zone convenience store at the Fountain Place Mall at around 10:15 p.m. that night over a call regarding potential drug activity.
When Allen arrived, he approached the vehicle and made contact with its driver and the accused, Timothy Lynn Gillman, 55, of Huntington. When Allen requested Gillman’s driving credentials, Gillman was only able to provide an identification card, according to the report.
Additionally, the complaint states that a driver’s license check of Gillman through Logan County 911 revealed that his license was revoked for several reasons including driving under the influence, unpaid citations, and implied consent. Allen writes that when he advised Gillman that his license is revoked, Gillman began to act “very fidgety.”
The report states that Gillman was then asked to exit the vehicle, at which point Allen performed a “Terry Frisk” procedure on him and felt a small case-like object in his pocket.
According to Allen, Gillman began to act “very nervous” when asked to remove the case and when asked what was in it, Gillman admitted that there was fentanyl inside.
According to the complaint, Allen opened the case to find seven small clear bags with a white powdery substance inside. After placing Gillman in handcuffs, Allen writes that he then conducted an inspection of the immediate areas of the vehicle, in which he was able to locate another clear bag with a white powdery substance inside the glove compartment, a Luger 9mm handgun wedged between the driver’s seat and center console, and $1,540 in cash wrapped in a rubber band in a black zip-up wallet.
According to Allen, the amount of suspected fentanyl seized was around 19 grams.
A criminal history check of Gillman through Logan County 911 showed that he had a felony conviction for nighttime burglary dated Feb. 1, 2002.
Gillman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and prohibited person with a firearm. As of Monday, he currently sits behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $75,000 full cash or full surety bond.