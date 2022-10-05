Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — A Huntington man is behind bars after police say he was caught with fentanyl, cash, and a handgun at the Fountain Place Mall in Logan.

Police made the arrest on Sept. 26, according to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court. City of Logan Patrolman Ryan Allen, the arresting officer, responded to the Zip Zone convenience store at the Fountain Place Mall at around 10:15 p.m. that night over a call regarding potential drug activity.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you