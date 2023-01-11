Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Kymoni Davis, who is charged in the shooting of seven people in Huntington on New Year’s Day 2020, is escorted out of the federal courthouse after his detention hearing in October 2020 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A man sentenced for illegal firearm possession in the New Year’s Day 2020 shooting of seven people in downtown Huntington has filed an appeal.

Kymoni Davis, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced Dec. 20, 2022, to serve eight years in federal prison and three years’ supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chambers.

