CEREDO - For as long as it's been in operation, Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS) has relied on one flight of concrete steps to get travelers from the main parking lot to the terminal.
That changed Friday when airport administration and the KTOVA Interstate Planning Commission unveiled a new, $1.2 million dual elevator, covered stairwell and canopy during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in the airport's main parking lot.
The 13-month-long project resulted in the opening of an 864-foot elevator, stair tower and canopy that officials say makes the airport terminal more accessible to travelers.
Construction on the facility began in May 2018. The $1.2 million project was originally expected to be completed in August or September of that year, but construction was slow moving over the fall and winter months due to weather restraints.
Airport director Brent Brown said the opening of the facility was a great accomplishment for HTS and will go a long way in making the airport a little more user-friendly, even if it took a little longer than originally expected.
"It feels great. Our main focus was creating better access for everybody trying to get to the terminal. This is going to do it for us," Brown said. "It was sad to watch people struggling to go up icy steps or to see elderly people with heavy luggage trying to drag it up the (existing) steps. This is a huge opportunity to make things a lot easier for everybody."
The idea for the facility and the planning began nearly a decade ago, according to KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission Executive Director Chris Chiles, who said the conversation began sometime in 2009 when the officials were made aware of ADA accessibility issues.
Gaps in funding and an overall lack of funds delayed progress in the early stages.
Bidding for the project had just opened when Brown was hired to his current position to replace former director Jerry Brienza, which meant he put himself in the middle of a project he didn't start - but it didn't faze him as he made necessary adjustments along the way and saw the project through to completion.
"We got the bids in place and then he took a different position, so when I came in we were at the very beginning of construction, and at that point we decided not to do the canopies but as we got further into the project we recognized a real need for them," Brown said in reference to the construction of a canopy to connect the new building to the terminal.
Of course, he had tremendous help along the way from several individuals and groups, in particular recognizing the Tri-State Airport Authority Board for their "endless support" in all phases of the project.
"It's an exciting day for the Airport Authority. We've made plans, we've raised money, fought the weather and everything else trying to get this done," Tri-State Airport Authority President and Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill said of the opening of the facility. "It's a wonderful day for us, yes, but also (for) the people that use the airport.
"I can't say enough about the job Brent (Brown) has done in leading us. We're lucky to have him."