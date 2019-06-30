HD Media
CEREDO, W.Va. - Because of the large amount of rainfall over the past year, Huntington Tri-State Airport has experienced several drainage and erosion issues, according to airport Director Brent Brown.
Brown said Monday the airport will receive a $2.2 million federal grant that will be used to repair current conditions, stabilize sloping terrain and create proper drainage in the affected areas.
"The areas covered under this grant are adjacent to the Snow Removal Equipment (SRE) building," Brown said. "The foundation of the SRE itself has been compromised. We have had to remove all of our equipment from the building until the repairs can be made."
Brown said the other area included in the grant is along Taxiway Foxtrot, which provides access to the general aviation hangars and the fuel farm.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., announced the grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.