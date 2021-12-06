CHARLESTON — West Virginia Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison will be chief justice of the court in 2022, a spokesperson for the court announced Thursday.
This year will be the first Hutchison will serve as chief justice. He was elected to the court in 2020.
Hutchison is succeeding Chief Justice Evan Jenkins, who said he had complete confidence in the court’s leadership team in 2022.
“It has been a joy and the greatest honor of my life to serve on the Supreme Court. I have spent most of my adult life in public service, and I look forward to serving the state in a new way, as chief justice in 2022,” Hutchison said in a news release.
In the same news release, April Harless, deputy public information officer for the court, said Justice Beth Walker will be chief justice in 2023.
Walker’s position also means she will serve as acting chief justice when Hutchison isn’t able to participate in a given case.
Walker, first elected to the court in 2016, most recently served as chief justice in 2019.
“The justices continue to work together as a team, and I look forward to leading that team again as chief justice in 2023,” Walker said. “I remain committed to our mission of transparency and accountability, and maintaining the trust and confidence of West Virginians in the integrity of our courts.”
Hutchison and Walker referenced the establishment of the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals, which is set to begin hearing cases July 1.
The West Virginia Supreme Court, which manages administrative functions for circuit and magistrate courts throughout the state, also will be responsible for the administrative management of the intermediate court.
Hutchison said he looked forward to leading West Virginia’s judiciary during the establishment and opening of the intermediate court, which will be responsible for hearing appeals in certain cases from county circuit and family courts before they can be appealed to the Supreme Court.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Hutchison to the Supreme Court in December 2018 following the resignation of former justice Allen Loughry, who resigned from the court after a jury convicted him of wire fraud, mail fraud and making false statements to federal investigators in October 2018.
West Virginians subsequently elected Hutchison to complete the rest of what had been Loughry’s term, which expires in 2024.
He previously served as a Raleigh County circuit judge from 1995 until his appointment to the Supreme Court.