West Virginia Junior College CEO Chad Callen delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning celebrating the new nursing education partnership between the college and Logan Regional Medical Center.
LOGAN — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new partnership between Logan Regional Medical Center and West Virginia Junior College was held late Tuesday morning at the hospital.
The partnership is an 18-month hybrid online nursing program that was initially launched to serve 19 rural West Virginia counties. The program was created as a way to address the statewide nursing shortage during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the program, participants may receive an associate degree in nursing through an 18-month course that allows them to take their lecture classes fully online while completing all lab and clinical hours on-site at Logan Regional and Genesis Healthcare. Laura Dawson, who serves as a regional coordinator for the program, helps coordinate the program in the Logan area.
At the end of the program, students will complete a preceptorship at a facility like Logan Regional. After that, they will graduate and have the opportunity to take the NCLEX exam to become a registered nurse.
Tuesday’s ceremony was held in a room adjacent to the emergency waiting area Logan Regional Medical Center. Speakers included Logan County Chamber of Commerce Director Debrina Williams, Logan Regional CEO David Brash, West Virginia Junior College CEO Chad Callen and West Virginia Junior College President Samantha Esposito.
Also on hand were three current students in the program.
“This model will open doors to the nursing profession that would have otherwise been closed,” Callen said. “Students, hospitals and patients are the ones who will benefit from this closer alignment between the hospital and the nursing school. Thank you again to Logan Regional Medical Center for welcoming us into your community and into your family. Now, let’s get to work, and let’s solve this nursing worker shortage together.”
The actual ribbon-cutting was held outside in front of the West Virginia Junior College Mobile Nursing Lab, a 38-foot specialty-use vehicle that includes two simulated hospital rooms with high-fidelity simulation technology for adult, obstetrics and pediatrics. The mobile lab was available for tours following the ribbon-cutting.
According to Esposito, the mobile lab will come around during either lab or clinical time, and it will be able to simulate real-life experiences.
“What that does is it prepares them to feel better when they’re on a unit, because you can’t kill a simulator,” Esposito said, “so it helps them feel more comfortable with patient care. One of our simulators, she is actually able to complete a full birth. We’re able to simulate that experience for them, so when they do experience something like that in a hospital, they feel more prepared.”
Esposito said West Virginia Junior College worked with the state at the beginning of the pandemic to obtain grant funding to provide the program.