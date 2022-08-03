Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new partnership between Logan Regional Medical Center and West Virginia Junior College was held late Tuesday morning at the hospital.

The partnership is an 18-month hybrid online nursing program that was initially launched to serve 19 rural West Virginia counties. The program was created as a way to address the statewide nursing shortage during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you