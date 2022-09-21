Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Robert Ilderton, a longtime Logan area attorney, was officially sworn in as judge for the Ninth Family Court Circuit, which serves Logan County, during a ceremony in the main courtroom of the county courthouse late Friday morning.

Ilderton, who was appointed to the position Aug. 3 by Gov. Jim Justice, was administered the oath of office by the person he replaces, Kelly Gilmore Codispoti, who is now serving as circuit judge for the county’s 7th Judicial Circuit Court. Gilmore Codispoti was appointed by Justice upon the retirement of Eric O’Briant in May.

