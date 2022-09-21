LOGAN — Robert Ilderton, a longtime Logan area attorney, was officially sworn in as judge for the Ninth Family Court Circuit, which serves Logan County, during a ceremony in the main courtroom of the county courthouse late Friday morning.
Ilderton, who was appointed to the position Aug. 3 by Gov. Jim Justice, was administered the oath of office by the person he replaces, Kelly Gilmore Codispoti, who is now serving as circuit judge for the county’s 7th Judicial Circuit Court. Gilmore Codispoti was appointed by Justice upon the retirement of Eric O’Briant in May.
Ilderton is a graduate of Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio, and has 19 years of legal experience in both private and public practice. A Logan County native, Ilderton came home to serve as a law clerk for Judge O’Briant after graduating law school.
From 2004-2009, Ilderton served as an assistant prosecuting attorney under the administration of then-Prosecuting Attorney Brian Abraham. After that, he partnered with Abraham in private practice in the law firm of Abraham & Ilderton, PLLC.
After Abraham joined Justice’s administration in 2017, Ilderton maintained a private practice, Ilderton Law, PLLC, in Logan until his current appointment.
After he was formally dressed in his new robe for the judge’s bench, Ilderton thanked his predecessor for swearing him in and said he is looking forward to his new position.
“I thank Judge Codispoti for taking the opportunity to swear me in to this position that I believe is a very honorable position,” Ilderton said. “If anyone knows me, I’m about family, I’m about kids, and I look forward to fulfilling the duties of Family Court Judge here in Logan County. I look forward to working for the families, for the people and, more importantly, the children of Logan County.”
Ilderton also thanked Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher, who welcomed him to the bench, and the assembled crowd inside the courtroom.
Ilderton resides in Logan with his wife, Mary. They have three children. Outside of law, Ilderton is well-known as a youth sports coach.