West Virginia's county clerks and county commissioners are waiting with bated breath and busy hands for the West Virginia Legislature to complete its work on redrawing the state's legislative and congressional districts.
Lawmakers likewise are doing what they can to move along the process, but neither group can really dig in their work until the U.S. Census Bureau releases data collected in the 2020 Census.
The Census Bureau announced last week week that 2020 Census data will be released on Thursday, Aug. 12, and state legislatures throughout the country anticipate getting the final set of data in early September, said West Virginia Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump IV, R-Morgan, who is the co-chairman of the legislature's Select Committee on Redistricting.
Those release dates are roughly five months later than the Bureau releases the data following a census, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It isn't a cause for panic among state and local lawmakers and election officials, but it's serving as potent motivation to find every efficiency and means of preparation possible for the people who have to use the data to redraw the state's legislative districts, county magisterial districts and local precincts by January then prepare to administer the 2022 election using those new borders.
“We have a tighter window than previous legislatures have had in prior years immediately following the decennial census,” Trump said. “I am a little concerned, but we're going to do the best we can with what we have to work with. ...(The Census Bureau) did tell us that they think that what they provide to us in mid-August is going to be the data we can work with and begin to draw the maps.
“I'm certainly hoping that's the case.”
Candidate filings for the 2022 primary election in West Virginia begins Jan. 10 and ends Jan. 29.
Being that it is the federal data holding up the redistricting process, election officials throughout the United States are in a similar tight spot, said Yurij Rudensky, redistricting counsel with the Democracy Center in the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School.
Similar to how West Virginia delayed its 2020 primary election by about a month, Rudensky said other states have pushed back some of their redistricting and early election deadlines to accommodate a timely and effective redistricting process.
“The important thing to remember, and as inconvenient as it may seem to adjust some of these deadlines and requirements, even if it's just for this year only, is that redistricting is a process that happens once a decade,” Rudensky said. “Yes, there were unavoidable issues due to the pandemic, so the process can't play out this time around as it has in decades past. But because these are going to be the districts that aren't just in place in the 2022 election, but also in 2024, 2026, 2028 and even in 2030, it is worth taking the time to get it right and, in particular, to hear from the public and to be able to wrap that input into redistricting outcomes.”
Secretary of State Mac Warner and officials in his office aren't considering asking Gov. Jim Justice to push back candidate filing and other deadlines for the 2022 election cycle, said Chuck Flannery, deputy Secretary of State and chief of staff for the Secretary of State's Office.
“We believe that we can get it done in the current frame,” Flannery said.
The push to get the new maps drawn also aims to prevent any residency issues among candidates for office in West Virginia, who have to reside within their given district at least one calendar year prior to the general election, which will take place Nov. 8, 2022.
Trump and House Redistricting Co-Chairman Gary Howell, R-Mineral, started touring the state in July for a series of public hearings to get input on what West Virginians want and don't want in their new legislative districts. The meetings will continue through September.
Secretary of State Mac Warner is confident the legislature and county clerks are prepared to work quickly and keep open the lines of communication with each other and their communities to ensure a transparent redistricting process.
“That shorter time frame...makes it a crunch,” Secretary of State Mac Warner said. “I think the legislature sees it as a mandate that they need to get this done prior to November, so everybody is prepared.”
Trump, Flannery and county clerks who talked with the Gazette-Mail said that once they have the data, they believe the legislature can draw and approve the new maps by the first week of November, which not only gives county governments time, though it is precious little time, to draw magisterial districts.
Rudensky didn't make any recommendations as to what specific steps state and local officials should take, but he said it is worth each state's while for officials to proceed carefully and ensure the public is involved in the process.
“The long-term impact, if the process is rushed, there isn't public buy-in and the districts aren’t drawn in a way that gives communities their chance to secure the representation that they want and that they need,” Rudensky said. “Because this is a once-in-a-decade process and because the courts are fairly limited in terms of what they can do after the fact, it’s really important to get things right in the first instance.”
Despite their name, magisterial districts aren’t used for magistrate races. Instead, they’re used for elections for county commissions, boards of education, and county party executive committees, said Putnam County Commissioner Brian Wood.
Judicial elections, including magistrate races, are sorted into divisions based on which judicial officers' terms are up and not by geographical boundaries.
Wood is the president of the West Virginia County Clerks Association, which congregated for a conference in July at the Bridgeport Conference Center at Charles Pointe.
Leaving the conference, clerks said their number one biggest collective concern was the tight schedule for the redistricting process and their subsequent work to correspond local precincts and other administrative work to those new boundaries while meeting notification and other requirements outlined in state law.
“Every county is different,” Wood said, saying while smaller counties may have fewer human resources, larger counties likewise are more likely to have to change more precincts for more voters in the redistricting process, and every county clerk had their own challenges to overcome based on their resources and workload.
“Normally, by this time we would have the information in our hands and would be, at least on the county level, figuring out magisterial districts to match up with the delegate districts and so forth,” Wood said.
Adding another new challenge for lawmakers and election officials is the change in the House of Delegates districts.
West Virginia's House of Delegates will go from 67 districts, some with multiple members, to 100 single-member districts thanks to a law the legislature passed in 2018.
Wood and Bright said it was guaranteed that every county clerk in the state will have to alter their county's precinct maps to some extent to accommodate the new system.
Single member districts are “generally preferred” because they lend to more localized representation with a broader spectrum of backgrounds, Rudensky said.
The redistricting process also will involve shrinking West Virginia's Congressional Districts from three to two after the state didn't maintain a population level to keep it's third Congressional seat.
In Jackson County, County Clerk Cheryl Bright said she keeps a personal calendar on her desk that has every significant date – everything from the election days and pre-election deadlines to county commission meeting schedules and the publishing deadlines of the local newspaper for legal ads.
This is the first redistricting process for Bright, who was appointed to her post in 2015 and elected to a regular six-year county clerk term by Jackson County voters in 2016.
Bright has been in touch with Jackson County 911 and the Jackson County Assessor's Office to establish the best map she can of Jackson County and anticipate where she thinks precinct changes may take place and what her options are for establishing new precincts or getting rid of precincts altogether.
With her calendar and maps, Bright said she wanted to be ready to act fast with new local maps and get them in front of the Jackson County Commission as quickly as she could before the 2022 election cycle begins.
It's now a matter of waiting and keeping the lines of communications open among her state lawmakers and the Secretary of State's Office, Bright said.
“It's just really all little pieces of a puzzle that we hope we can all get put into place at the right time,” Bright said. “I'm getting my game plan together.”