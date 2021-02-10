Logan, WV (25601)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then cloudy with some lingering showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then cloudy with some lingering showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.