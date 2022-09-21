Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — An initiative through Marshall Health is helping individuals in recovery re-enter the workforce one step at a time.

Since 2019, the Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment initiative has helped people in recovery in 12 counties in southwestern West Virginia re-enter the workforce by providing a career readiness assessment, educational placement, training and placement assistance, and more.

