MOUNT GAY - Regional author readings, a genealogy workshop and old-time music were just some of the things featured during the first-ever Appalachian Heritage Day on the Logan campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College on Saturday.
The event ran for eight hours with an extensive roster of activities including presentations, author readings, poetry readings, music workshops, a writers' workshop and information tables that promoted history, culture, tourism and economic development. Some of the individuals behind several of the tables were even dressed authentically in true Appalachian form.
Musicians featured were extensive some of them included Logan native Roger Bryant, Chapmanville child prodigy violinist Liam Farley, Lincoln County multi-instrumentalist Paul Gartner and bluegrass musician and founder of Glenville State College's bluegrass music program, Buddy Griffin. Regional authors featured during the event included poet and novelist Laura Treacy Bentley, Cat Pleska and Carter Taylor Seaton; and featured scholars included Dr. Chris Green, poet and director of the Loyal Jones Appalachian Center at Berea College, Dr. Charles Kenney, history professor at SWVCTC and Dr. Brian McKnight, founding director of the Center for Appalachian Studies at UVA-Wise and expert on the Civil War in Appalachia.
Food vendors, such as Fat Boy Tacos and Trail 12 BBQ from Gilbert, were also on hand.
Appalachian Heritage Day was the concept of SWVCTC history professor, author and historian Brandon Kirk, who said he got the inspiration from traveling around the Mountain State and attending various folk festivals, such as the Vandalia Gathering and the West Virginia State Folk Festival in Glenville.
"I'm always driving somewhere else to see these kind of events, and Logan County and our region has a really rich music history," Kirk said, "and unfortunately, unless Roger Bryant does the Aunt Jennie Festival, which is great, there's not really enough, I don't think, music venues in our region to sort of promote and celebrate our musical heritage, so that was kind of where it started."
Kirk said the event's goal was also to promote tourism and economic development in southern West Virginia.
"The celebration of heritage is there, but there's also the side of building on the event to create some kind of, really, big regional improves and mainly in heritage and tourism and economic development," Kirk said. "I really felt like we offered a first-rate program. Most of the people who were invited were either people I knew personally or who I reached out to because of their credentials."
When asked about bringing Appalachian Heritage Day back in the future, Kirk said that he hopes to do so, with the possibility of expanding it to two days due to the extensive schedule. He also said bringing it to a different venue, such as Chief Logan State Park, is an open idea, but he'd rather keep it at SWVCTC at either the Logan or Williamson campus.
"We really would like to keep it as something that the college is giving to the regions that we serve as a gift to our people," Kirk said. "We just feel like that's part of what a college should do is offer this really rich cultural programming and community outreach and we do our best with it, but we really want to step up our game on this idea of Appalachian Heritage because it's needed. I think it's very much needed to remind our people who they are and connect with that and I think that's sort of a pathway for future prospects in terms of having a new economy. We're all about coal and our natural resources, but we want to add to that where we can, with the tourism the heritage tourism, the heritage programming and just bring that out."
Funding and assistance was provided by the Logan County Commission, which gave $5,000 toward the event at the Aug. 13 meeting, the Hatfield McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau and Southern Coalition for the Arts.
