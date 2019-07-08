CHAPMANVILLE – Chapmanville Police say three individuals, including a pregnant woman, were arrested on drug-related charges during a traffic stop.
The incident happened July 5 when Chapmanville officers J. Stapleton and D. Smith pulled a vehicle over on Crawley Creek Road for speeding. According to a release from the CPD, the two officers noticed several individuals in the back seat of the vehicle.
Warrant checks were run on everyone in the vehicle. Jeremy Garland Noe, 34, was found to have warrants out of Lincoln County, and Jean Ann Sheppard, 39, was found to have warrants out of Logan County. The officers then obtained consent from the driver to search the vehicle and reportedly found several containers with suspected methamphetamine, along with other drug contraband in possession of Jeremy Noe and Carolyn Baldwin.
Baldwin, 25, admitted to have smoked both meth and marijuana earlier in the evening. She was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center for medical clearance due to being pregnant, and then later to Pikeville Medical Center for further treatment.
LRMC hospital staff reported to Stapleton that while Baldwin was changing into a hospital gown, multiple bags containing more meth, as well as a set of scales, fell out of her undergarments. Stapleton reportedly saw more crystals believed to be meth on the bed and on her clothing from where she was trying eat more of the substance without Stapleton noticing.
Noe and Sheppard were transported to Southwestern Regional Jail, where Noe is being held on a $5,000 cash/surety bond as of press time Monday. No bond information is available yet for Sheppard.
Police say warrants will be obtained once Baldwin is released from the hospital. Further charges are also pending for Noe.
