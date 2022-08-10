The Loganwood senior veterans living center to be built in downtown Logan will be similar to the Logan County Housing Authority’s previous housing complex, Logan Landing, pictured Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
LOGAN — The Mingo County Housing Authority, which controls the federal housing funding for five counties in southern West Virginia, has agreed to raise the tax voucher amount to fund the construction of the veteran-preferred Loganwood senior housing center in Logan.
Originally a $7.2 million project, record federal inflation this year increased the projected cost of the center to over $9 million. Officials with the Logan County Housing Authority, the Mingo County Housing Authority and the Logan Housing Corporation (the non-governmental agency overseeing this particular project) began to express concerns whether the project can be built to its original planned intentions.
However, Roger Ramey, board chairman of the Logan County Housing Authority, said the Mingo County Housing Authority has agreed to increase the tax voucher amount to 105% to cover the cost of the inflation. Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett, who is a member of the Logan Housing Corporation, made the announcement during Monday’s meeting of the Logan City Council.
“Everything we can do has been done, and everything has been signed off on by the people who have to sign off,” Ramey said.
Due to the setback, Ramey said there is no date to start the building’s construction. He said everything has been OK’d aside from the paperwork from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which issues the tax vouchers.
At a meeting of the Logan County Housing Authority last year, an expected construction date of June 1, 2022, was announced.
Ramey said the original plan for the building remains the same — a 32- or 36-unit three- to four-story senior living apartment complex that is veteran-preferred. The building will be built on a corner lot on Hudgins Street in Logan, located at the backside of downtown Logan near the old Hinchman House lot and the post office.