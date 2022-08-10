Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Loganwood senior veterans living center to be built in downtown Logan will be similar to the Logan County Housing Authority’s previous housing complex, Logan Landing, pictured Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

LOGAN — The Mingo County Housing Authority, which controls the federal housing funding for five counties in southern West Virginia, has agreed to raise the tax voucher amount to fund the construction of the veteran-preferred Loganwood senior housing center in Logan.

Originally a $7.2 million project, record federal inflation this year increased the projected cost of the center to over $9 million. Officials with the Logan County Housing Authority, the Mingo County Housing Authority and the Logan Housing Corporation (the non-governmental agency overseeing this particular project) began to express concerns whether the project can be built to its original planned intentions.

