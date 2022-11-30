CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water’s share of lost water has increased since a 2014 chemical spill that contaminated the drinking water supply for 300,000 people.
Following the Elk River spill, emergency rooms swelled with hundreds of patients reporting nausea, rashes and diarrhea. Schools and businesses shut down. More than 30 million bottles and one-gallon jugs were distributed to the public.
Much of it would have been prevented had West Virginia American Water shut down its nearby water treatment plant, closing the raw water intake and waiting for the spilled chemicals to flow past, a state Public Service Commission investigation found.
Utility officials worried at the time that such a move would threaten the whole distribution system because of low storage. Jeffrey L. McIntyre, president of West Virginia American Water at the time, blamed that problem on line breaks stemming from extreme cold followed by warmer weather.
Public Service Commission staff Engineering Manager David Dove noted in testimony that the company’s unaccounted-for water loss for years before the spill had been well above the commission’s allowed rate of 15%. Dove concluded that water loss and cold snap-triggered line breaks likely contributed to the company’s water system storage being less than the two-day average demand. The shortage compounded the company’s inability to immediately close the intake and shut down the plant, Dove testified.
Dove recommended that West Virginia American Water implement aggressive leak detection and restoration plans to lower its unaccounted-for water loss to the commission’s allowed level of 15% or less.
The utility’s water loss rate since has increased from 27.6% in 2014 to 28.1% in 2021, according to a recent company filing. The Kanawha Valley system’s loss has declined, from 34.4% in 2014 to 32.9% in 2021.
“We are only treading water over the same ground, maintaining the same levels of water losses,” West Virginia Public Service Commission Consumer Advocate Division Director Robert Williams said in a recent case filing.
The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the commission that represents ratepayer interests.
Williams’ filing came in a case in which West Virginia American Water, the state’s largest investor-owned water utility, requested a 4.83% rate increase for customers in a surcharge for infrastructure improvements.
The company said the rate increase would allow the utility to recover $10.9 million through the surcharge mechanism approved by the commission in 2016. The company had said for years the surcharge would help cut water loss.
Earlier this month, the Consumer Advocate Division agreed to a West Virginia American Water infrastructure improvement surcharge hike that will increase the bill for average customer use of 3,024 gallons per month by $2.66, or 4.29%, over current rates. The average bill will be $64.67.
The agreement between the division, West Virginia American Water and commission staff includes a stipulation to jointly examine the potential availability and use of public and other sources of funding to help offset company costs linked to infrastructure and “distressed and failing” utilities.
In testimony filed last year, the company reported a total combined investment of $22 million from acquiring the Page-Kincaid water distribution system in Fayette County and the East Bank and Cedar Grove water distribution systems in Kanawha County. Each struggled to maintain adequate service because of outdated infrastructure.
The Public Service Commission has yet to rule on the infrastructure improvement surcharge agreement, which Williams said is a good compromise because of its requirement to consider funding sources other than investor-owned capital.
“We think it’s a compromise that’s good to enter into because … (of the) agreement to at least look at other alternatives to try to investigate other alternatives for funding it instead of investor-provided capital,” Williams said in a phone interview.
Williams has recommended replacing West Virginia American Water core infrastructure through public-private partnerships that could lead to grant money or low-interest loans to support an expanding water system taking over troubled systems.
“We want to see if we can get creative where we can find a way to access some other taxpayer dollars to help pay for some of this stuff instead of putting it all on ratepayers,” Williams said.
West Virginia American Water ratepayers are paying more than double what they did less than two decades ago for average usage.
The average monthly bill for 3,100 gallons has climbed from $29.54 in 2005 to $66.26 in 2022. The average monthly bill for 4,500 gallons has ballooned from $40.26 to $85.52. Twelve rate hikes approved by the Public Service Commission drove those increases.
As West Virginia American Water ratepayers’ bills have swelled, so has the company’s net income, from $9.9 million in 2010 to $30.5 million.
West Virginia American Water’s operating revenues increased 36.6% during that span, while its operating expenses rose 29.3%.
Stock in American Water Works Co. Inc., West Virginia American Water’s Camden, New Jersey-based parent company, has more than tripled since the Jan. 9, 2014, Elk River chemical spill that dumped nearly 11,000 gallons of a mixture of a coal-cleaning solvent and polyglycol ethers from a Freedom Industries aboveground storage tank in Charleston. A West Virginia American Water treatment plant intake was located 1.5 miles downriver.
Public Service Commission staff engineer Jonathan Fowler has praised West Virginia American Water’s infrastructure upgrade program powered by the surcharge. The increase in the company’s investment in its infrastructure is paying dividends, he has said.
West Virginia American Water reported spending slightly less than $60 million on distribution system upgrades in 2021. That’s more than the company reported spending on those upgrades from 2008 through 2012 combined.
In written testimony earlier this month, Fowler noted that the overall condition of the company’s distribution system still shows the impact of “decades of inattention due to a historic lack of investment.”
West Virginia American Water reported that its pipe replacement cycle stretches roughly 300 years and that its infrastructure replacements will never end.
Fowler has said the annual infrastructure replacement surcharge must continue for at least the next decade, estimating it would take that long to address the company’s large backlog of lines needing to be replaced.
The prediction portends ever-increasing rates for a shrinking customer base using less water.
West Virginia American Water’s total billed customer consumption declined 14.4% from 2013 to 2021. The average yearly consumption per customer fell from just under 66,000 gallons in 2013 to less than 58,000 gallons in 2021, according to an HD Media analysis of company data.
Tom FitzGerald, longtime former director of the Kentucky Resources Council, an environmental and public health advocacy nonprofit, said water and electric utilities have been in a “negative cycle” in which customers using less per capita bear a greater cost burden.
“Ratepayers are literally paying more for using loss,” FitzGerald said in an email.
Accounting for ‘unaccounted for’
A leading organization of water supply professionals has abandoned the water loss assessment methods being used to evaluate the prevalence of West Virginia American Water’s losses.
The American Water Works Association abandoned use of the term “unaccounted for” in 2003, contending that all water sent into a distribution system can be accounted for because it’s either consumed or lost. The association in 2020 abandoned use of other non-revenue water percentage indicators.
George Kunkel, principal of Hershey, Pennsylvania-based Kunkel Water Efficiency Consulting, criticized the Public Service Commission for using percentage-based indicators to assess water losses.
Variance in consumption levels and a failure to reveal volumes of losses from metering and billing errors make the percentages unreliable performance indicators, Kunkel said.
“In some cases, percentages can go up when losses have actually gone down, so it is a very skewed, improper indicator to use,” Kunkel said. “So when I see a slew of percentages, they’re pretty much meaningless.”
The American Water Works Association has released free water audit software that guides users away from percentage indicators.
Kunkel filed a comment endorsing the software in a pending case before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in which the agency is considering a more comprehensive codified water audit method.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission does not use the water audit method developed by the American Water Works Association and the International Water Association, a nonprofit network of water professionals.
West Virginia American Water spokeswoman Megan Hannah touted American Water Works Association guidance against using unaccounted-for percentage as a performance indicator. Hannah declined to comment further.
Pipeline replacement, Kunkel noted, isn’t the only infrastructure improvement option for water utilities.
Kunkel said West Virginia’s mountainous terrain heightens the importance of pressure management, an area that he said utilities should consider more closely. Elevation change can lead to excess pressure that causes infrastructure to fail.
“If you’re replacing (a pipe), it may have existing life left, but you’re replacing it anyway,” Kunkel said. “Well, maybe if you manage the pressure better, maybe you halt these breaks and you extend that life to a full life. So that area of pressure management has really not been explored the way it could or should be.”
The infrastructure surcharge increase would cover mains, services, meters and hydrants.
West Virginia American Water had recommended spending $6 million on three storage tanks and four booster stations in the surcharge-supported infrastructure improvement program. But Fowler objected, recalling that those assets were outside the scope of categories previously identified by the commission as preferred for investment through the program.
The agreement between West Virginia American Water, the Consumer Advocate Division and the Public Service Commission staff transferred the company’s $6 million allocation to booster stations and tanks to 10 projects to upgrade pipes installed mostly in the 1940s and 1950s, including five in the Kanawha Valley system.
In oral testimony earlier this month, Fowler called on the commission to clarify which upgrades are covered by the Distribution System Improvement Charge.
“We would appreciate it if it was codified,” Fowler said.
Hoping to turn losses into gainWilliams declined to propose specific public or alternate infrastructure funding solutions. He suggested exploring whether West Virginia American Water could “serve” distressed public utilities via operating agreements rather than taking ownership of them. Williams said the move could preserve the public utilities’ access to some public funding unavailable to investor-owned utilities like West Virginia American Water.
The investor ownership model is essentially a means of infrastructure financing, said Janice Beecher, professor and director of the Institute of Public Utilities at Michigan State University. Beecher said private companies should pursue public money for infrastructure that benefits ratepayers over the long run.
“(Water) losses also suggest a need for due diligence from environmental and economic regulators, who might consider augmenting rate reviews with performance-based regulation,” Beecher said in an email.
Performance-based regulations base profit on meeting performance goals rather than returns on capital investments, emphasizing value over cost of service.
“(A)s long as utilities, and in particular for-profit utilities, are earning their returns primarily from volumetric sales and capital investments, the interests of ratepayers and shareholders will be at odds,” FitzGerald said.