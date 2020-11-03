CHARLESTON — Rep. Alex Mooney held a commanding lead Tuesday in his bid for a fourth term representing the 2nd Congressional District in West Virginia.
As of 10 p.m. with more than three-fourths of precincts reporting, Mooney had tallied 136,789 votes to Democratic challenger Cathy Kunkel’s 86,883, according to MetroNews.
Mooney, who served in the Maryland state Senate from 1999 to 2011, has touted manufacturing as a key to expanding the district’s economy. Mooney has also consistently spoken out against adding to the national debt.
“(West Virginia) has to have a balanced budget, and we don’t have one (at the federal level),” Mooney said.
Mooney, 49, of Charles Town, has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, colloquially known as “Obamacare,” supporting in 2017 the American Health Care Act, which failed to pass but would have weakened protections for those with preexisting conditions.
In June, he voted against expanding the availability of Affordable Care Act subsidies. Kunkel, 35, of Charleston, criticized those moves, but Mooney argued that insurance companies abandoning health care exchanges has hurt patients by prompting a rise in insurance premiums.
Mooney said he would fight to lower premiums.
An energy analyst and consumer advocate, Kunkel supported defending the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid expansion in West Virginia that it enabled. She also supported Medicare for All, a single-payer health care system designed to eliminate co-pays, premiums and deductibles by virtually doing away with private health insurance. As a supporter of the Green New Deal, a plan to transition America to 100% clean and renewable energy and create jobs toward that goal, Kunkel touted the importance of clean energy and energy efficiency jobs.
The 2nd Congressional District stretches from the Ohio River to the Potomac River and includes the Eastern Panhandle.
In the 3rd Congressional District consisting of southern West Virginia, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., won a second term, fending off a challenge from Democrat Hilary Turner.
A former House delegate, Miller had accumulated 147,761 votes, while Turner had notched 59,730.
Miller said she would prioritize job growth in a second term, nothing she helped launch the bipartisan Congressional Energy Export Caucus last month.
“I’m trying to pull things together to help West Virginia, and southern West Virginia especially,” Miller said.
Miller, 70, of Huntington, ran in part on protecting the coal and gas industries and the Second Amendment. She could not be reached for comment.
Turner, 32, also of Huntington, ran on a progressive platform, supporting Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and a $60,000 minimum teacher salary.
Seeking a sixth two-year term serving West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., 73, of Wheeling, was well on his way to besting Democratic challenger Natalie Cline, 39, of Wheeling.
The founder of the McKinley and Associates architectural and engineering firm nabbed 161,721 votes, outpacing Cline, a computational linguist, with 73,289.
McKinley said his top legislative priorities in another term would be lowering prescription drug prices and ensuring a smooth transition with regard to fossil fuel use.
“Instead of doing away with the product, let’s find a way to do it cleaner,” McKinley said.
The 1st Congressional District includes the Northern Panhandle, Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg.
West Virginia is expected to lose a congressional seat after reapportionment following the 2020 census due to population loss.