LOGAN — James “J.B.” Frye, a retiring member of the West Virginia State Police, has been selected to serve as the City of Logan’s next police chief.
Frye will succeed Paul “P.D.” Clemens, who took office as sheriff of Logan County on Jan. 1 after being elected in November 2020. Frye will officially be sworn in as the city’s next police chief on Feb. 1, following his retirement from the WVSP at the end of January.
Frye has served as a member of the WVSP since November 1996 and has been in the rank of first sergeant and district commander for the past eight years, according to his resume submitted to city hall. His 24-year tenure with the WVSP also includes a five-year stint as Logan detachment commander and two years working undercover on the drug task force team.
Prior to joining the WVSP, Frye served in the military police in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of sergeant during active-duty time. He worked side-by-side with the Italian Carabinieri during international assignment at Camp Darby in Italy, and also completed temporary duty assignments in Turkey as a squad leader working with NATO forces and in Arizona as a K-9 handler cross training with border patrol agents.
Frye also completed K-9 certification at Lackland Air Force base in Texas and later served as a K-9 officer during assignment at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
A resident of Chauncey, Frye holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and also attended Marshall University in Huntington.
“We had six applicants, very highly qualified applicants,” Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti said during the Logan City Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12. “Every one of them did a great, fantastic job with interviews. I’ve listened to everyone, and believe me, everyone gave me their opinion about each one, either yea or nay, but the best man for the job is J.B. Frye, and we’re proud that you’ve agreed to come on with us, J.B. He’s highly, highly qualified.”
Councilman Ken Lee, who sat in on the interview process with Nolletti, said the decision to pick Frye came down to who they thought could bring the best changes to the department.
“I do know one thing, this was probably one of the hardest decisions that was put upon the mayor and the council,” Lee said. “I’ve interviewed people all my life for jobs and positions, and I said that the people that we had apply for this made it very, very hard to make a decision. It all came down to basically the experience that we thought could make some changes that we needed, probably, in the police department. It all came to down, probably, to just the experience and the ideas that were put across by the individual in how he would approach things, and that was a major deal for us.”
Frye’s hiring as police chief was unanimously approved.