Chicken Vindaloo Soup
Chicken Vindaloo Soup is just the right blend of spicy, savory goodness to warm you up.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

I’m diving right in, people. Who knew among the brisk mornings and late-night chill there is a pick-me-up lurking on the stove in the kitchen?

I thought only the sun could awaken my soul. I’m here to tell you there is a dish that might’ve captured a bit of the sun in the way of heat. There will be no unbreakable chill to the bones happening this winter when this little number is simmering.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

