I’m diving right in, people. Who knew among the brisk mornings and late-night chill there is a pick-me-up lurking on the stove in the kitchen?
I thought only the sun could awaken my soul. I’m here to tell you there is a dish that might’ve captured a bit of the sun in the way of heat. There will be no unbreakable chill to the bones happening this winter when this little number is simmering.
I adore this soup. I first tasted Vindaloo years ago and keep wondering why I haven’t replicated it since. It has a plethora of spices and flavors going on. It’s an authentic Indian dish with a Portuguese flair that is normally made with chicken, a thicker sauce, and served over rice. But in the spirit of “soup season” I had to venture out on my course of finding all the best soup ideas and this came to mind.
I’ll tell you what, this ain’t what your momma made — but she should’ve. It’s simple, delicious and tickles sleepy taste buds. It’s been a while since I’ve been excited by a recipe. This hits all the buttons.
I think about people with support animals and I envisioned one day I could see myself having a support animal. I mean, it’s hard to be sad or nervous with a precious kitty on your lap. Well, if soup could be support, and I certainly think it can, especially during the winter, this is my new “support soup!” It’s a fiery mix of deliciousness you won’t soon forget.
Vindaloo Chicken Soup
2 quarts water
12 chicken tenderloins, chopped
1-2 tsps. salt
1 tsp. Red pepper flakes
1 onion, chopped
1 Tablespoon olive oil
4 cloves chopped, garlic
1 Tablespoon Garam Masala
3 Tablespoons sriracha sauce
1/2 cup vinegar
2 cups chopped potatoes
1 can drained garbanzo beans
Cilantro for garnish
In a large stock pot, drizzle with olive oil and add in the onions to sauté for 2 minutes. Add in the chicken. Sauté for 2 minutes. Add in the water, potatoes, spices, sriracha, and salt. Boil until chicken is cooked through about 20 minutes if your potatoes are chopped small. Add in the garbanzo beans. Add salt if needed. Garnish with lots of cilantro.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.