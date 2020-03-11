LOGAN — The Logan County Clerk’s Office has released the listing of marriages filed in Logan County in the month of January 2020.
Joseph David Smith, 35, of Switzer, and Sheena Danielle Griffin, 32, of Switzer
Kaleb Morgan Caldwell, 25, of Lyburn, and Ryan Nicole Robertson, 30, of Lyburn
Andy Ray Barger, 27, of Logan, and Brenda Gail Ball, 29, of Logan
Roy Allen Brown, 49, of Mallory, and Emily Kay Miller, 32, of Mallory
Austin Blake Elkins, 22, of Mallory, and Kylie Mariah Owens, 23, of Mallory
William Joseph Blake, 32, of Mount Gay, and Kimberly Ann Whitt, 39, of Mount Gay
Lgleason Adkins Jr, 40, of Gilbert, and Tabatha Jean Cline, 35, of Gilbert
Ervin Ishmael Dillon, 32, of Dingess, and Kayla Danielle Dehart, 25, of Chapmanville
Kendu Devon Nixon, 30, of Holden, and Tiffany Dawn Harris, 28, of Holden
James Earl Riley, 23, of Logan, and Brittany Lynn Hall, 27, of Logan
Herbert Wetzel Triplett, 44, of Harts, and Brittany Danielle Hale, 30, of Harts
Randy Scott Coffman II, 23, of Alum Creek, and Cassie Marie Johnson, 23, of Alum Creek
Michael Gene Moore, 45, of Whitman, and Lillian Mariaha Cox, 29, of Whitman
Megan Elizabeth King, 23, of West Logan, and Elizabeth Brooke Hannah Gibson, 22, of Man