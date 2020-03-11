LOGAN — The Logan County Clerk’s Office has released the listing of marriages filed in Logan County in the month of January 2020.

Joseph David Smith, 35, of Switzer, and Sheena Danielle Griffin, 32, of Switzer

Kaleb Morgan Caldwell, 25, of Lyburn, and Ryan Nicole Robertson, 30, of Lyburn

Andy Ray Barger, 27, of Logan, and Brenda Gail Ball, 29, of Logan

Roy Allen Brown, 49, of Mallory, and Emily Kay Miller, 32, of Mallory

Austin Blake Elkins, 22, of Mallory, and Kylie Mariah Owens, 23, of Mallory

William Joseph Blake, 32, of Mount Gay, and Kimberly Ann Whitt, 39, of Mount Gay

Lgleason Adkins Jr, 40, of Gilbert, and Tabatha Jean Cline, 35, of Gilbert

Ervin Ishmael Dillon, 32, of Dingess, and Kayla Danielle Dehart, 25, of Chapmanville

Kendu Devon Nixon, 30, of Holden, and Tiffany Dawn Harris, 28, of Holden

James Earl Riley, 23, of Logan, and Brittany Lynn Hall, 27, of Logan

Herbert Wetzel Triplett, 44, of Harts, and Brittany Danielle Hale, 30, of Harts

Randy Scott Coffman II, 23, of Alum Creek, and Cassie Marie Johnson, 23, of Alum Creek

Michael Gene Moore, 45, of Whitman, and Lillian Mariaha Cox, 29, of Whitman

Megan Elizabeth King, 23, of West Logan, and Elizabeth Brooke Hannah Gibson, 22, of Man