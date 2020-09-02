LOGAN — A new Hibachi style restaurant has made its way to Logan.
After months of remodeling the old China City Fortune location at the Fountain Place Mall, the Yamato Steak House of Japan finally held a soft opening for takeout only on Friday, Aug. 21. Just days later, the restaurant opened to dine-in customers at around a 60% capacity to comply with current COVID-19 guidelines.
Yamato is the first of its kind in Logan County, offering a menu that is similar to Japanese Hibachi restaurants in larger markets, with a wide selection of sushi, seafood, Hibachi dinners and combinations and more.
The Yamato name has restaurants throughout the midwestern and southern United States, with locations in North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia and Maryland.
Owner Kevin Huang, a resident of Hurricane who has been living in West Virginia since 1999, said he wanted to bring this style of restaurant to a smaller city like Logan. The remodel of the space took about three months. A “coming soon” sign on the front door heightened the public’s anticipation.
The Yamato Steak House of Japan is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and again from 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Mondays.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/yamato117 or call 304-752-5050.
