Jay Nunley, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Logan, delivers a message during the People’s Church, a Labor Day service memorializing the events of the Battle of Blair Mountain on Sept. 6, 2021.
COW CREEK — Jay Nunley, a Presbyterian pastor and veteran of the Logan County broadcasting industry, died June 16. He was 52.
Nunley, a resident of the Cow Creek area of Logan County, began his broadcasting career at WVOW Radio in 1986 while he was still in high school. After graduating from Logan High School in 1988, he pursued a degree at Marshall University, and his talent and distinctive voice took him to different parts of the country where he worked in various roles throughout the industry.
Many in the region recall his years on Rock 105 on the Big Poppa Jay and the Big Fat Afternoon Show. In 2010, Nunley returned home to WVOW, where he was soon hired as the station’s news director after the retirement of Bob Weisner, who died in December 2020.
Nunley’s radio career culminated in him being named station manager for WVOW after longtime manager Larry “Speedy” Bevins stepped down in 2016 to pursue another line of work in Putnam County. Nunley retired from his 30-plus year career in radio in September 2021.
He recently pursued a spiritual calling, pastoring the Gilbert Presbyterian Church and later the First Presbyterian Church of Logan.
Collins Funeral Home is in charge of Nunley’s arrangements. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the First Presbyterian Church of Logan at 622 Stratton St. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m.