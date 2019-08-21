MOUNT GAY - Jersey's Vapor World, a local vape store with locations in both Logan and Boone counties, will soon open its third store.
Users of vaping products are no doubt familiar with the store, which sells juices for the devices, the devices themselves, CBD products and West Virginia Lottery products.
Owner Bridget Dotson-White said she got the inspiration to start the Jersey's stores from traveling in other parts of the country.
"We just didn't have that available," Dotson-White said.
"After visiting several of these vapor stores, I just thought that it would do really great in our area, so I just decided to give that a try, and it's paid off. It's done extremely well."
Dotson-White said Jersey's has picked up sales revenue every year since she began the small chain.
The store currently has two locations: Jersey's II in West Logan, which opened in October 2014, and Jersey's I in Danville, which opened in September 2015.
The West Logan store has done so well, she said, that she has decided to expand the business.
Crews are currently working on remodeling a building in Mount Gay, located beside Valley Market and across from Kroger, that will be the future location of Jersey's III.
"The Logan store just does extremely well, and that location (in Mount Gay) is just really busy all the time," Dotson-White said.
"There's a lot of traffic flow through there, so I just thought that that would be a good location as well."
Dotson-White said she hopes Jersey's III will be open for business by the second week of September. The store will feature everything the other two stores have.
Dotson-White, a native of Logan who currently lives in Chapmanville, added that she plans to expand to at least two more locations within the next five years, depending on how business goes.
Although the management positions have already been filled, associate positions are available at Jersey's III.
Applications can be picked up at the other two Jersey's locations.
"I tell you that my businesses are successful, and it's not just because of the vape, but it's because of the employees, too, that I bring in," Dotson-White said.
"I'm very fortunate to have a great staff. You can have a great business and have horrible employees and it tank. These businesses are as successful as they are because of my staff."
