LOGAN – Logan Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher last week ruled that the Logan County Economic Development Authority must hand over public documents requested via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Butcher gave two weeks to the authority to turn over documents requested by county grant facilitator Chris Trent, who filed a lawsuit against the county EDA last September after a FOIA request was not adequately answered.
Trent requested copies of bank statements, canceled checks, agendas, meeting minutes, a list of properties owned by the EDA, and rent paid to them.
In the initial lawsuit filed in September, Trent claimed to have never received a response to his first FOIA request in August 2022, so he sent a second request. The EDA’s executive director, Rocky Adkins, responded by saying that Trent’s request was “overly broad,” and requested more specifics about the documents Trent was requesting.
Trent said the EDA never responded to the lawsuit or to the court, and he filed for a default judgement on Oct. 27. In February, Trent filed a motion for the case’s initial judge, Judge Kelly Gilmore-Codispoti, to recuse herself after he said he witnessed Adkins exit the vehicle of Gilmore-Codispoti’s husband, former Logan County Magistrate Leonard Codispoti.
With Gilmore-Codispoti recused in the case without objection from either party, the case was heard by Butcher in Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 18.
During the hearing, Butcher disclosed an ex parte contact concerning the FOIA proceedings in reference to a separate criminal case. The judge said the contact came before him unsolicited but in a necessary way.
Butcher did not elaborate on what the communication was or what criminal charges may be pending, and neither side objected to the judge hearing the civil matter between Trent and the EDA.
Trent represented himself while the EDA was represented by Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling, who said he became aware of the case only at the last minute.
“Because they didn’t hire their own counsel sooner, they haven’t filed a response,” Wandling said. “They likely were not given legal advice on how to respond to the original FOIA, so they’re left here at the last minute, scrambling and asking me to appear five minutes before this hearing was set to start.”
Wandling asked the court for a two-week continuance since he was not familiar with the case. Wandling said the two-week timeframe can give the EDA time to redact personal or privileged information from the documents.
Trent objected to the continuance.
"I don't understand why the government would get any more benefit than a normal citizen," Trent said. "As a matter of fact, I would think they should be held to a higher standard since they are the government. They should abide by the laws that were instituted by the government overall."
Judge Butcher granted default judgement to the EDA for the documents Trent requested, along with court costs. The judge ruled the authority has two weeks until May 2 to produce the documents.