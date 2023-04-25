Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN – Logan Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher last week ruled that the Logan County Economic Development Authority must hand over public documents requested via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Butcher gave two weeks to the authority to turn over documents requested by county grant facilitator Chris Trent, who filed a lawsuit against the county EDA last September after a FOIA request was not adequately answered.

